Alien: Isolation 2 continues the original 1979 film's aesthetic but takes the horror outside

Although it was divisive when it launched in 2014, over time, Alien: Isolation has been rightly lauded as a horror classic that also absolutely nailed the analogue aesthetic of Ridley Scott's original 1979 film that introduced H. R. Giger's perfect organism to terrified audiences. I was then excited, and nervous, about having Alien: Isolation 2 as my first appointment for Gamescom 2026.

While of course, the films evolved under different directors' visions, this sequel builds upon what UK studio Creative Assembly achieved before, as art director Ana Sopikova assures me, "We are definitely sticking to the original 1979 film, so the focus is still very much on that authentic Alien lo-fi sci-fi aesthetic. There's definitely gonna be some claustrophobic interiors, corridors, and steam rolling, everything that people loved about the first game."

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Still, rather than a simple retread, when I play Alien: Isolation 2's prologue, it tries to shake things up. It's a lot less isolating as it begins with new protagonist Blake in the company of a couple of her crew investigating a remote colony world where they pick up a signal of a crashed space vessel. As their own vehicle takes a bit of a tumble, she's forced to find the vessel on foot, which in turn takes us to the great outdoors.

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By that I mean an outdoors that is in the pitch dark save for flashes from a storm, bringing with it wind and rain. I spent a few minutes wading through trees and bushes before eventually finding the crashed ship that takes me back to familiar interiors, but the team essentially confirms that being outdoors is going to be a new aspect of the sequel. At this, I can't help but think of another sci-fi franchise that involves being hunted by an unknown alien antagonist. Could Alien: Isolation 2 take inspiration from Predator?

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

Naturally, the team tiptoes around that suggestion, but Sopikova does hint at new possibilities. "By taking it outside, how do you learn to survive there, and how does the Alien adapt to hunting you in this different environment? Obviously, the demo is just a prologue, but you'll definitely have more arsenal of tools later."

One of these will of course include the iconic motion tracker, and when I do explore this crashed ship, those emergency phones are once again present going to be a stress-inducing way to save progress when you have no idea whether or not a threat is just around the corner.

Before the Xenomorph even makes its appearance, the first jump-scare actually comes from the remains of a still-sentient Working Joe, the hostile synthetics from the first game. But given that these elements are carried over from the previous game, I do wonder whether there's any restrictions that come with adhering to the 1979 film.

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"For us, we're really lucky, because we have a good close relationship with 20th Century Films, so we have an archive from the original film, behind the scenes pictures, which really allows us to deconstruct all the elements that make the first film what it is," Sopikova explains. "Once you really dive deep into details that make the film unique, then you can take it and build something new out of it. So I wouldn't say we're constrained. There is a lot of creativity from the team, and there's plenty more to build."

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

A lot of that creativity also comes from realising that vision even better through Unreal Engine 5, a major step up from the predecessor, which was developed with the studio's in-house Cathode engine.

"We've got a bunch of really experienced Unreal 5 developers, they know how to get the most out of it, so we're leveraging everything that gives us a good starting point," says principal environment artist Archie Whitehead. "But one of the exciting things for us is we've got some custom tech on top of that as well. Lumen is fantastic, but we've got a custom lighting system that's really reactive. So if the Alien moves fast or you see the shadow, and if the likes are flickering, we want it to be perfect."

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

The initial mixed reception and lower-than-expected sales numbers meant that a sequel seemed all but unlikely, while Creative Assembly had gone onto do other things, including the expensive and ultimately cancelled online shooter Hyenas. But in hindsight, waiting more than a decade for a sequel has had its benefits.

"I was chatting to the animation director, who was an animator on the original game, and he was showing me these animations for the Alien that were complicated in a way that would have had to be blended in," Whitehead says. "So there's a lot of stuff there that they had the vision in the original over 10 years ago, and unfortunately, they didn't have the technology to support it, but now they do."

Alien: Isolation 2 is coming soon to PC, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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