The White House just used Xbox and Sega logos to promote MAGA video games, and players want to know what's up

After being (politely) admonished by Japan for stealing Nintendo IPs like Mario and Animal Crossing and using them in crass AI-generated videos, the US government has just doubled down with what could be read as a manifesto commitment to copyright theft as the mid terms approach.

The real, actual White House website run by the administration of the US government has launched a series of video games with themes around deporting migrants and filling Trump's bank accounts, or something. Based on the initial offerings from Arcade.gov, I don't think game developers need to worry too much about the competition. But Microsoft and Sega might want to get their lawyers to take a gander.

How the fuck do you manage to fuck up a Tetris clone pic.twitter.com/n0kNUMwUpfSeptember 4, 2026

ok why are we TRYING to get sued...first xbox, then sega?September 3, 2026

As noted by gamers on X, those do appear to be pretty obvious references to the Xbox logo and the Sega logo in the White House's social media posts promoting Arcade.gov. Several people have tagged the brands in the comments, asking them if they endorsed the messaging.

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Now, I admit that I'm no copyright lawyer, and I'm happy if any reading wants to correct me in the comments. But if Microsoft and Sega weren't on board,the only legal justification that occurs to me would be the defence of parody. But can government argue that its official communications are intended as a joke?

As for the games, they're all based on recognised titles too. There's an attempt at a Tetris clone called Build the Wall, while Rio Run is a pretty grotesque reimagining of Snakes where border czar Tom Homan leads a line of illegal immigrants in orange jumpsuits.

Trump Savings Tycoon, whose description says "Fill your Kids' Trump Accounts", is a take on Duck Hunt, where users have to catch gold bars and money.

An official told Fox News that the games are "an effort to further contrast between a culture of fun and winning and the dark socialist vision Democrats have for America."

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Sadly for the administration, the quality of the games doesn't seem to be a winning showcase for the state of US development.

You realize your Tetris clone is completely broken right? Lines don’t work. “Colouring”… strange for an ‘American’ game to use the u that is pretty much always dropped. And a shirtless ‘man’, around children. Boxer doesn’t punch anything.Seriously, fire whoever made… pic.twitter.com/Stu2WjCkgmSeptember 4, 2026