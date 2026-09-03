iPhone 18 Pro leaks suggest photographers are finally getting the feature they've been waiting for

Now that we're in September, all eyes in the tech world are turning towards the first ever Apple event with new CEO John Ternus at the helm. It's set to be a big one, with the long-rumoured folding iPhone expected to enter the fold at last. But while the iPhone 18 Pro might not look much different to it predecessor, what's behind that camera cutout could be game-changing.

Successive iPhone Pro models have been rumoured to be getting a variable aperture lens, and the iPhone 18 Pro is, apparently, set to be the model that finally gets it. And for both photographers and our best iPhone for photography list, this could be huge news.

The iPhone camera could edge closer to DSLR quality (Image credit: Apple)

Camera upgrades tend to just mean more megapixels, but a variable aperture camera lens would allow the lens to physically adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering greater creative control over depth of field. Whether the effect will be dramatic on a smartphone-sized sensor remains to be seen, but it could bring the iPhone one step closer to DSLR quality.

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Variable aperture would allow the lens to physically adjust the amount of light entering the sensor

This, along with the rumoured upgrade to the battery, could make this a more meaningful iPhone update than the similar design might suggest. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be getting a whopping 5,500 mAh battery, which, again, could be great news for photographers using the device as one of their main cameras.

While the folding iPhone Ultra is likely to hog the headlines this month, that model is rumoured not to be getting a third camera lens. This, and those variable aperture rumours, suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could remain the ultimate model for photographers in 2026.

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to feature only two camera lenses. (Image credit: https://www.iphone-ticker.de/)

We don't have long to wait to find out what's in store, or what it'll all cost. This year's RAM shortages have sent shockwaves through the tech industry, with everybody – including Apple – raising prices.