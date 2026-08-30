Choosing one of the best budget laptops for 3D printing is a sensible place to start if you're dipping your toes into this rapidly growing area of creative crafts. As we see in our guide to the best 3D printers, there are now printers for every budget, skill level and creative need, so you don't need to spend a fortune to get started.

If you're merely slicing existing models to print, you don't need a very powerful laptop at all. However, your hardware requirements will be greater if you want to start creating your own original designs, and a budget 3D printing laptop won't be as affordable as the best budget laptops for graphic design students, for example.

Nevertheless, we have still reviewed some fairly economical laptops that provide a good entry point for anyone looking to start experimenting with design for 3D printing without committing to making a hefty investment in one of the best laptops for 3D modelling. Below, I've picked out our top four recommendations based on our testing and reviews.

The best budget laptops for 3D printing

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Best budget laptop for 3D printing overall

01. Acer Nitro V 16S AI A solid laptop for 3D printing that starts at a surprisingly reasonable price Our expert review: Specifications CPU: From AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 to AI 9 365 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 or RTX 5070ti RAM: 16GB or 32GB Screen: 16-inch IPS, 2560 x 1600px (WQXGA), 180Hz Storage: 512GB to 2TB SSD Ports: 2x USB-C, 3x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x RJ-45, 1x MicroSD, 1x HDMI, 1x audio jack Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Performs well across a range of workflows + 16 inches but still portable + Excellent cooling Reasons to avoid - Only 6 hours of battery life - Not cheap

The Acer Nitro V 16S AI isn't cheap exactly, but it's more affordable than most gaming laptops that have the graphics power to handle the design in CAD programmes. It's more than what you need if you're just slicing existing models, but that means you're less likely to outgrow it too quickly if you become interested in creating your own pieces.

The base configuration starts at $1,299 and comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, 16GB of RAM. We got reliable benchmark scores across Cinebench and ON1 Resize AI, and we found it handled character creation in Reallusion's Character Creator and modelling in Blender with no problems.

The gaming aesthetic isn't too full on, and at 2.18kg, it's reasonably portable for a 16-inch machine. It also has a WQXGA-resolution display rather than FHD, which provides more detailed visuals, which will be of more importance to people who want to print smaller models. This all makes the Nitro V 16S a sound pick for hobbyists and semi-professionals who want reliable slicing and moderate CAD work without overspending.

Read more in our full Acer Nitro V 16S AI review

The best for beginners

If you're a beginner who's mainly interested in slicing and printing existing 3D models, you don't need such a high-powered machine. However, I would still recommend choosing a laptop that allows at least some leeway for you to be able to grow and start preparing your own designs.

The classic HP Victus 15 fits the bill as a solid value 3D printing laptop with enough power to handle CAD work at a hobbiest level. It's available for less than $1,000 / £900, and that's still with dedicated Nvidia graphics albeit starting from the RTX 5050. Even so, when we reviewed the previous-gen iteration, we experienced only occasional stutter while moving the camera around a model in Fusion 360 or rendering previews in Orca Slicer.

We were impressed by the build quality for this price too, and again it's a relatively discreet design for a gaming laptop. With an FHD display, the screen resolution is lower than our top choice – it's sufficient for basic resin printing and running slicer software but could be an issue if you want to print very tiny things.

See our full HP Victus 15 review

The best durable budget laptop for 3D printing

03. Asus TUF Gaming A15 A tough budget 3D printing laptop for taking on the road Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM: 16GB or 32GB Screen: 15.6in IPS 1920 x 1080px (FHD), 144Hz Storage: 512GB or 1TB SSD Ports: 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x audio jack Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good battery life + Great performance for price + Good all-rounder Reasons to avoid - OK screen

If you're looking for a budget laptop for 3D printing that you can regularly take along to workshops and makerspaces, you might want a machine that offers more durability and mobility. For that, I'd consider the Asus TUF Gaming A15.

This is another great-value gaming laptop, but, despite weighing around the same as the HP Victus above at 2.3kg / 5.1lb, it feels more it feels more reliably rugged.

The Ryzen 7, RTX 4056 16GB RAM configuration performed well in our benchmark tests, including in the GeekBench 6 test, which models real-world use. The GPU stood up well to 3D modelling both in CAD software and Blender.

Most impressively for a laptop of this class, it gave us good battery life: almost ten hours on PCMark 10’s battery test. That's another factor for portability. It charged quickly in our testing too, achieving a 50% charge in around half an hour, making it a great laptop for carrying around without constantly keeping an eye out for a free plug socket.

See our full Asus TUF Gaming A15 review.

Best budget Apple laptop for 3D printing

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

Apple's since released the 2026 M5 MacBook Air, but last year's M5 model is still plenty of laptop for slicing 3D models, and the M4 chip is capable of running CAD software if you're starting to dabble in making your own.

The 15-inch display is the brightest on this list of laptops, reaching 532 nits, which is great for working in direct light. It also provides 100% DCI-P3 coverage, making it good enough for colour-critical work.

Crucially, the starting model now comes with 16GB instead of 8GB of unified memory as standard, finally addressing our most persistent criticism of Apple's Air range. Our testing gave us a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 3,721, which is pretty remarkable for a passively cooled, fanless laptop, and battery life is as fantastic as we have come to expect from Apple, providing 18 hours of video playback.

Just be aware that while many popular programs do run natively on macOS, including Blender, Cura, Tinkercad, FreeCAD and Autodesk Fusion, the industry-standard CAD programs 3ds Max and SolidWorks remain Windows-only

Read our full Apple MacBook Air (M5, 2025) review for more details.

How to choose

Choosing the best budget laptop for 3D printing for you requires forming a clear idea of your expectations. Slicing 3D models (converting them to G-code instructions that 3D printers can understand) does not require a very high-spec laptop, but the situation changes if you want to create your own designs for 3D printing. The best CAD software can put significant demands on a system in terms of CPU, GPU and RAM requirements.

If you're a beginner or you haven't tried 3D printing at all yet, I would experiment with a budget laptop like the HP Victus 15, which still has enough power to start begin exploring design work. That said, if you're already fairly sure that you want to advance further in 3D printing, whether as a hobby or to create objects to sell, I would recommend investing a little more in a laptop like the Acer Nitro V 16S AI, which you'll be less likely to outgrow quickly.

Make sure you consider what else you want to use the laptop for. A screen with a fast refresh rate may be important to you if you also enjoy gaming. And even if you're only dabbling in 3D printing, you may want a laptop with a better GPU and more RAM if you also plan to edit videos or do other creative work.

You'll also want to consider how much storage space you need. 3D printing files are generally small, so a 1TB or 2TB SSD is not a requirement for 3D printing alone unless you're building a vast library or large pieces, but storage could be an important consideration if you also do video editing.

What specs does a laptop for 3D printing need? The minimum specs you need in a laptop for 3D printing will depend on whether you want to design your own 3D models in CAD software or prepare pre-made models downloaded from the web. For the actual 3D printing, you can slice models in programs like Cura or PrusaSlicer using a budget laptops with as little as 8GB of RAM, a quad-core processor and basic graphics, although a dedicated GPU would be ideal to avoid stuttering in previews. If you plan to design your own 3D models using CAD software, you will want a more powerful machine with dedicated graphics and at least 16GB RAM. For colour-critical work, look for a display with 100% DCI-P3 and a Delta E below 2. As for storage, you won't normally need a large SSD for 3D printing alone. Standard model files (STL, OBJ) usually range from 1 MB to 50 MB depending on how detailed the model is. Sliced files (G-code) are larger, often from 10 MB to 100 MB because they contain specific movement instructions for the printer. Raw CAD design files can be larger again but still rarely exceed a few hundred megabytes. You might want more space if you collect massive libraries of high-detail miniatures, large cosplay armor pieces, or store raw video footage of your prints, but you can also use cloud storage or one of the best external hard drives.

How we test

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To make our laptop recommendations on Creative Bloq, we run extensive benchmark tests and also use them to complete realistic projects in design software to see how they perform in actual uses, depending on the reviewer, their specialism and the laptop's intended user base.

To test laptops for 3D printing, we use CAD software for design work and programs like Cura and PrusaSlicer to slice models for printing.