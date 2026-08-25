Nintendo and FromSoftware are not the most likely combination, given the former’s reputation for family-friendly gaming and the latter’s for dark and hardcore games that may involve bashing your head against the wall to ‘git gud’. And yet there’s nothing very likely about the Elden Ring creator’s latest game, The Duskbloods, an online multiplayer exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, with all that gothic imagery, as well as 'blood' being in the title, you’d assume it has a link to the Japanese developer’s PS4 masterpieces like Bloodborne, Elden Ring and, of course, the upcoming Switch 2 version, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition, but it’s really a different kind of beast altogether. After getting to participate in its network test over the weekend, here’s what I learned about The Duskbloods.

The Duskbloods releases on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

01. The characters are a bunch of weirdos

The appeal of many popular multiplayer games usually comes from the characters you get to play as, if you think of, say, Street Fighter or Overwatch’s rosters. Typically, you create your own avatars in FromSoftware’s games, but The Duskbloods feature a playable preset of characters known as the Bloodsworn, all competing for the title of ‘First Blood’. And they’re some of the biggest weirdos I’ve played as in recent memory.

To be fair, Albert, the Bloodsworn you first see and play as for the tutorial sections, wouldn’t look out of place in Bloodborne’s Yharnam with his rugged hair and white shirt, but the others are an absolutely bonkers mishmash that the concept artists at FromSoft must’ve just had a brief to cut loose on.

There’s Sniper Layla who looks like she had come from one of Fallout’s nuclear wastelands or the skeletal-looking Senator Samir Patres who can transform into a dinosaur for some reason. The most bizarre of the bunch, though, is Zork, some kind of steampunk automaton with the kind of phallic designs that’s getting the internet’s freaks all hot and bothered. Or they might just happen to be inspired by a mecha from Gundam, according to FromSoft and Gundam aficionado Sayem Ahmed.

That’s not all though, as you can also call upon AI-controlled companions called Kin to help you during a match, and they’re a bunch of oddballs too, if not weirder. So far, I’ve had the honour of being partnered with the likes of Undead Marlowe, your stereotypical ‘yes-guv’ cockney urchin who’s also kind of immortal, Baritone, a giant opera singer belting out songs to buff you, and Valentius, a grotesque gluttonous emperor who gets around on a chariot like a wheelchair (potentially as problematic if not more so than the Duke in Resident Evil Village).

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

02. It’s more accessible than most of FromSoftware’s games, but just as esoteric

FromSoftware’s games have a reputation for being tough and not holding your hand, sometimes to a fault. Owing to its partnership with Nintendo, The Duskbloods does a much better job at onboarding than its previous games, including a fairly substantial set of tutorials that familiarise you with its systems that you’re unlikely to miss from the menu, certainly compared to Elden Ring’s optional tutorial cave that many players infamously missed in its launch version.

Despite the PvP element also being potentially off-putting, especially as someone who dreads being invaded, the structure actually eases you in. Sure, you could just go looking to fight other players or a boss in the first phase (though at Lv.1 it’s basically suicide and a waste of your time for the latter), but you can also get gradually stronger by picking off weaker enemies. You don’t even necessarily have to engage in melee combat (though your attacks don’t cost any stamina) as every character has a ranged weapon, but Layla is an ideal pick for beginners as her rifle packs a punch and once you’ve levelled her up she can even wield a Gatling gun to mow foes down.

This also isn’t a battle royale where death means instant elimination. Instead, surviving being culled at the end of each phase involves gaining more Virtue than other rival players. While this can include defeating other players, you can also earn Virtue through exploration, defeating certain enemies, and random objectives like racing up the clock tower to ring the bell.

To be fair, some objectives feel quite obscure, and I never quite got how or why I would suddenly earn more Virtue, or also lose it. You can even make an allegiance with another player to improve your chances, and one of the stranger options is how each character can start with a Sigil that gives them bespoke objectives, including one who can seek out their long-lost love while using an emote to propose with flowers. There are quite a few unusual ways that you can survive the dusk before being whisked away to an arena in the final phase in a fight to the death between the final three, even if I never succeeded in becoming First Blood during the network test.

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

03. It’s not related to Bloodborne, but it sure feels like part of the universe

While director Hidetaka Miyazaki has explicitly said in an interview that The Duskbloods is not connected to Bloodborne, perhaps for legal reasons since that is a Sony title that also had the involvement of its now-defunct Japan Studio, it doesn’t mean you can’t see some striking similarities. It’s not just that the Bloodsworn are imbued with a special kind of blood that gives them unique powers, but the network test’s map of Lowanro City seems to share similar assets.

There were more than a few times I did a double-take and thought I was back in Yharnam, especially when heading into the sewer's familiar layout, also infested with rats. For those lucky or skilled enough to make it to the final phase of a match, one of the arenas is essentially a combination of the rooftop where you fight Master Logarius and the final boss with its field of white flowers.

It’s an intriguing form of recycling assets much in the same way Elden Ring: Nightreign also happened to pull in elements from other FromSoft games. But then if The Duskbloods is supposed to be set in no specific setting, then there’s a chance that the final game pulls in more ideas that aren’t just Gothic Victorian.

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

04. The game runs smoothly, even though the camera is messy

A pleasant surprise is that The Duskbloods runs at 60 fps, which is important for any action-based game, all the more so when your Bloodsworn have supercharged mobility compared to other FromSoft games.

However, that does present a problem when you’re trying to fight or chase another rival Bloodsworn who can also triple jump and air dash high in the air like you can, which the lock-on camera has trouble keeping up with. And when these are fights that might involve several other players and AI-controlled enemies in the same space, it’s a recipe for chaos. At least the latter is usually in a co-op environment where you’re all working towards defeating a tougher boss.

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

05. The Duskbloods won’t be for everyone

Compared to Elden Ring’s critical and commercial success, The Duskbloods is an unusual and divisive proposition that’s different from what Nintendo fans may expect. Its match-based PvPvE structure may also put off FromSoft fans used to its single-player experiences you can take your time to explore and get to grips with, though they’ll at least have Elden Ring: Tarnished to look forward to very soon.

Then again, despite initial reservations, Elden Ring: Nightreign’s PvE gameplay turned out to be an unusual success in its own right, which also managed to spin out a compelling narrative through repeated runs. With Miyazaki at the helm, I imagine there could be just as much intriguing lore to tie all these seemingly disparate ideas together in a meaningful way.

Still, as a Switch 2 exclusive, I’m curious whether Nintendo, as publisher, will wield its influence on the final game in other ways - maybe not any cameos from Hyrule or the Mushroom Kingdom, but could we potentially get GameChat support as strange as Star Fox’s avatars? There's also no price confirmed, but as an online multiplayer-only title, it's likely this will be in the mid-tier price range of Splatoon Raiders rather than Mario Kart World. That’s certainly going to be a factor if Nintendo wants more Bloodsworn joining the fight to be First Blood rather than just FromSoft sickos.

(Image credit: Nintendo / FromSoftware)

Get the best Switch 2 bundles to play The Duskbloods