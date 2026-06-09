It's been a year since Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and I've been lurking on the sidelines, and Mario Karts whizzed by and Donkey Kong's hurled bananas, because, honestly, I wasn't sure it was for me. But I've changed my mind, mostly because of The Duskbloods, particularly following the Nintendo Direct reveal of a network multiplayer test coming ahead of release this year.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon The basic Nintendo Switch 2 remains at a solid price and is rarely discounted by more than $10; it's the one I bought.

The upcoming The Duskbloods – along with Starfox – and, importantly, the excellent performance of third-party games like Resident Evil: Requiem, have convinced me that year two is the time to jump on board with Nintendo's next-gen console. Looking further ahead, Xenoblade Genesis looks like a game my new Switch 2 is primed for.

There's no deal, there's no discount, I'm not buying one to save money – though there could be price drops during Amazon Prime Week – or cut a few quid off the price; I'm buying a Nintendo Switch 2 because I kind of want one, and I'm an adult so what's stopping me?

It helps I've been slow to really get into Nintendo gaming for some time now, despite owning a Switch, but I want that blue-sky-vibrant gaming only Nintendo does well. I have a PlayStation 5 for blockbusters like 007: First Light and an Xbox Series X for high-thrills racing in Forza Horizon 6 and the grit of the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day. I need some colour, some silliness, and some Splatoon-ery, and yes, I need The Duskbloods and that hit of FromSoftware challenge.