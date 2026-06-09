It's been a year since Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and I've been lurking on the sidelines, and Mario Karts whizzed by and Donkey Kong's hurled bananas, because, honestly, I wasn't sure it was for me. But I've changed my mind, mostly because of The Duskbloods, particularly following the Nintendo Direct reveal of a network multiplayer test coming ahead of release this year.
The basic Nintendo Switch 2 remains at a solid price and is rarely discounted by more than $10; it's the one I bought.
The upcoming The Duskbloods – along with Starfox – and, importantly, the excellent performance of third-party games like Resident Evil: Requiem, have convinced me that year two is the time to jump on board with Nintendo's next-gen console. Looking further ahead, Xenoblade Genesis looks like a game my new Switch 2 is primed for.
There's no deal, there's no discount, I'm not buying one to save money – though there could be price drops during Amazon Prime Week – or cut a few quid off the price; I'm buying a Nintendo Switch 2 because I kind of want one, and I'm an adult so what's stopping me?
It helps I've been slow to really get into Nintendo gaming for some time now, despite owning a Switch, but I want that blue-sky-vibrant gaming only Nintendo does well. I have a PlayStation 5 for blockbusters like 007: First Light and an Xbox Series X for high-thrills racing in Forza Horizon 6 and the grit of the upcoming Gears of War: E-Day. I need some colour, some silliness, and some Splatoon-ery, and yes, I need The Duskbloods and that hit of FromSoftware challenge.
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Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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