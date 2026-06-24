Nintendo Switch game prices destroyed by up to 70%, including Starfox and Metroid Prime 4
Deals
By Georgia Coggan published
The best Nintendo Switch game sale I've ever seen is happening at Amazon Prime Week.
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The best Nintendo Switch game sale I've ever seen is happening at Amazon Prime Week.