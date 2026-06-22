<p id="elk-103052e6-51d7-4b37-ad4e-e76fde6fde74">Hello there! I'm Beren and as the ecom editor of Creative Bloq, I'm here to find you the best deals on the equipment you love the most &ndash; and everyone loves the Nintendo Switch!</p><p>Things officially start with Amazon Prime Week tomorrow (it runs from Tuesday to Thursday), but I was seeing enough deals to justify this live article. So, the plan is to update this page as and when fresh deals come out, so you don't miss a thing.</p><p>And I've pinned all the best deals higher up on the page... happy hunting!</p>