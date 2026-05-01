The Nintendo Switch 2 has been with us for almost a year now, and I'm loving everything about it so far. From the larger display, modern design, magnetically attachable Joy-Con controllers, and even the unique mouse controls (which I'm yet to find a use for).

As much as I am a fan of the new Nintendo Switch 2 console, I still don't love gaming with Joy-Cons. I prefer opting for a chunkier pad-style Joy-Con alternative when gaming on my Switch 2 instead, kind of like the new Valve Steam controller.

What's a Joy-Con alt, I hear you ask? It's a controller that is compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 console, often via Bluetooth, and differs from the standard-issue Nintendo Joy-Cons, which aren't cheap.

The NYXI Hyperion Pro controller on the original Nintendo Switch console. (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

A lot of the time, I've