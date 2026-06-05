Reviewing consoles at launch is still something I've only had the privilege of doing several times in my career so far, but even then there's been something very special about being able to cover the Nintendo Switch 2 last year on 5 June, despite the big downside of not having advance access to the console that is typical for most console launches.

This was down to Nintendo insisting there would need to be an online update that would only go live on the exact day of the console's launch before the system could even be used, meaning even consumers lucky to get hold of one from a retailer that broke street date would be stuck with a shiny new brick until the update was available.

What it did mean, however, was that at around lunchtime in the UK on June 4, as it had passed midnight into the next day for the earliest part of the world, myself and other eager-eyed members of the press had a courier - presumably already parked outside for the last half hour and just waiting for the right time - knocking on our doors with a special delivery. Whereas pre-launch access is often held under the strictest embargoes, here we could all suddenly celebrate the fact that we were all receiving our brand new Switch 2 consoles within moments apart wherever we were, a kind of masterclass of coordination that still boggles the mind now that I think back on it.

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks lovely, came out of the stalls with high sales but had a troubled Holiday season. (Image credit: Future)

Switch 2 hits and misses

To be honest, that's still been the best story of the Switch 2 a year on, though to say it's been downhill from there wouldn't be true either. Riding high on the Switch 1 already becoming the best-selling Nintendo console of all time (still second to the PS2 as the best-selling console of all time), there was some trepidation that the Kyoto company would play it safe with an iteration rather than another revolutionary system, as it had with the Wii. But it seemed that a sleeker hybrid with beefier tech was what most people wanted, as the Switch 2 flew off the shelves, selling 3.5 million units in four days and becoming Nintendo's fastest-selling console to date.

That momentum, however, hasn't remained consistent, as reports indicated that its holiday sales weren't as strong as expected, with Nintendo reportedly cutting back on the number of Switch 2 units it was manufacturing in the last quarter. That's perhaps to be expected given that the Switch 2 games for the holidays were a little underwhelming - Pokemon Legends A-Z and Metroid Prime 4 also available on Switch 1, Kirby Air Riders more of a curio from Masahiro Sakurai than if he had decided to make another crowd-pleasing Smash Bros, while Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is still a spin-off rather than a meaty new Zelda title.

The biggest complaint from Nintendo fans, as we reach its first year, is we've yet to see the real bangers, certainly nothing close to the two all-timers of Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey that graced the Switch 1's first year. We're, however, also in a different time, as the original Switch needed to fire on all cylinders quickly following the failure of the Wii U, and if this console has legs to last as long, then you can bet those big hits will come in time.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond impresses but its also available to play on the original Switch. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Give me a boost

If you do just take Switch 2 as an iteration like a new iPhone, then on that metric it really has been an improvement in every sense. Not so much the gimmicks like mouse controls or GameChat (my friend group still opts for Discord despite this built-in feature being theoretically much easier to set up), but just when it comes to playing games on a daily basis.