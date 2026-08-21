Quote of the Day by Salvador Dalí: "Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it"

Source: Salvador Dalí, The Secret Life of Salvador Dalí (1948), chapter 11.

Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it Salvador Dalí

Few artists understood the value of imperfection quite like Salvador Dalí. His famous observation, “Have no fear of perfection, you’ll never reach it,” takes that familiar idea of perfectionism, something many of us suffer from, and gives it a much more useful purpose: stop chasing it.

The quote comes from The Secret Life of Salvador Dalí, his 1948 autobiography, in which Dalí looks back on his life, ambitions, and artistic philosophy, and it feels especially relevant when you think about how we work now.

The best digital art software available to artists today, whether using Photoshop, Rebelle or Procreate, have never been more powerful and flexible, and with that comes a deep level of control. You can zoom endlessly into a painting, undo a brushstroke, nudge a curve, shift a colour by a fraction, change the lighting, render another version. Even when working traditionally with the best acrylic paints, you can scan your art, then open it in Photoshop and start fiddling without fear of messing up. Mistakes are an undo or save-and-reload away.

xxx (Image credit: Getty Images / Mara Vivat )

No wonder finishing something can be difficult. There's always another adjustment to make, technique to learn, reference to look at, or artist who seems to be doing the thing you want to do but better (we're hopeless at judging ourselves by others' standards). The more sophisticated the apps become, the easier it is to convince yourself that, with enough tweaking, you can eventually get everything exactly right.

You can't, of course, and that is really the point Dalí was making. For many of us, perfection can become the goal, not the creative act of making art. You can keep refining a piece long after it has said everything you wanted it to say, or spend so much time worrying about whether the work is good enough that you never put it out into the world in the first place, letting imposter syndrome take hold. Digital art makes this especially easy because the original brushstroke, colour or composition is rarely final; there is almost always another layer, undo, or tweaked version waiting to happen.

That doesn't mean rushing work or accepting mistakes you know you should fix; indeed, many artists are embracing the looseness of imperfection to stand out in an AI art world. What counts is recognising when further changes are improving the piece and when you're simply changing things because you can't bring yourself to let go.

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At some point the work has to leave the screen, and it has to be yours, with all the strange decisions, rough edges and imperfections that came with making it. And in an age of infinite edits, endless references and AI-generated images that can look polished while you're still pondering, perhaps the more useful act of rebellion is knowing when to stop tweaking, hit export and call it finished. After all, who wants to argue with Dali?

Our pick of the best Salvador Dalí art books: