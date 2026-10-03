A super realistic take on Disney's Stitch and a stylised Samus helped this 3D artist expand his range
Check out the 3D art of Juan Hernández.
Juan Hernández is a 3D visual development artist based in Czechia. He started as a hobbyist before eventually going professional, and he strives to expand his repertoire to cover a wide range of styles.
“I am passionate about both stylised and realistic art, so I like making stuff of all sorts,” he says. That shows in the four examples he's chosen to share with us to showcase his work, for which he uses Blender, ZBrush and Substance 3D Painter (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling).
Mermaid reimagined
“For this, I wanted to make my own mermaid design. My approach was mixing real-world references with key elements that make up a mermaid.”
Bubbly
“This little guy is my own design. The idea was to mix a couple of animals and come up with a ‘sidekick-like’ character for an animated feature.”
Metroid Stylised
“A stylised adaptation of Samus from Metroid. I wanted to explore making a suit that fits a human body and therefore could look a bit more functional.”
Realistic Stitch
“My take on one of my favourite characters of all time. It was also a great opportunity to make a complex character and push everything I’d learnt so far.”
You can see more of Juan's work on his ArtStation profile.
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