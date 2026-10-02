The best multicolour 3D printer for beginners has $130 off in Amazon's early Prime Day sale

Amazon's started running October Prime Day deals ahead of time this year, and the early discounts include a great offer for people looking to get started in 3D printing. There's $130 off the AnyCubic Kobra X.

This is a great value mid-range FDM printer that's suitable for beginners but provides the versatility to grow your craft. It offers native multicolour printing and larger print sizes than cheaper beginner-friendly 3D printers, reducing the chance of quickly outgrowing the machine.

The deal is part of Amazons' Early Big Deal Days. You'' need to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial (you can always cancel within the month to avoid any subscription cost if you don't want the other benefits).

If you're not sure which type of machine is best for you, see our guide to the best 3D printers based on our own reviews.

Save 28% ($130) Anycubic Kobra X: was $459.99 now $329.99 at Amazon We think the Anycubic Kobra X is great choice for people who want to jump straight into multicolour 3D printing without spending Bambu Lab money. It features built-in 4-colour printing, which can be expanded to print up to 19 colours if you add extra ACE 2 Pro units (you can include one from the outset with the Kobra X Combo, currently reduced from $569.99 to $529.99). It supports mixed-material printing, has AI monitoring, auto-levelling, and has a 260 × 260 × 260mm build volume. It's particularly well suited for hobbyists who want to make cosplay props or for creators who want to make decorative prints and ornaments.

The best multicolour 3D printer for beginners?

There are two main families of 3D printers: resin and FDM.

For most beginners, FDM is the way to go. It's easier and safer to handle, has lower running costs, less clean up, and you can get larger print sizes for your money. The exception would be if you really need the extra detail that resin 3D printing can provide for miniatures like tabletop gaming figurines or small, detailed jewellery (see the two big Anycubic resin 3D printer deals at Amazon).

The Kobra X isn't the cheapest 3D printer for beginners, but we think it may work out as a better long-term investment for those who think they're going stick with the hobby and possibly develop professionally. A newcomer can start with it, but it's advanced enough that most users won't outgrow it quickly.

Auto levelling, app control and AI monitoring make it easy to use, while the native 4-colour printing – expandable to 19 – mixed-material capabilities and large build volume mean you can grow into the hobby without having to upgrade your machine a year or so down the line.