Elon Musk’s Grokipedia gets a scholarly makeover
But do looks outweigh the facts?
Earlier this year, Elon Musk's Grokipedia came to a halt, leaving many to believe the AI-powered Wikipedia challenger had finally been laid to rest. But to the internet's surprise, the AI encyclopedia has risen from the ashes, with a refined facelift to match.
While the AI-powered information hub has been criticised for its thin sources and alleged bias, the new design marks a slick new era for the platform – but looks aren't everything. Despite its new logo design and improved UX, I still hold my reservations as to whether Elon's AI will ever replace the internet backbone, Wikipedia.
Grokipedia v0.3 features a swanky new script font logo and new and improved evolutions to its homepage and live edits page. Fashioned to resemble a library, it features interactive 3D book covers, a "Most read" section with a shelf of trending topics, and "Latest edits" made by contributors (and vetted by Grok).
The article pages have received some minor tweaks, with more minimalist side tables displaying key information. While the UX design has a more fluid feel, it's essentially a copy of Wikipedia's layout. (No points for originality there, sadly.)
Grokipedia was born in late October 2025, created with AI-cloned Wikipedia pages. Its v0.2 update arrived in November, only to be halted earlier this year after the platform halted autonomous AI edits and the review of user-submitted suggestions.
For more Elon news, check out the hard-hitting ad campaign that throws shade at Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg or take a look at the new SpaceXAI logo, which looks surprisingly familiar.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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