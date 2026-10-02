Earlier this year, Elon Musk's Grokipedia came to a halt, leaving many to believe the AI-powered Wikipedia challenger had finally been laid to rest. But to the internet's surprise, the AI encyclopedia has risen from the ashes, with a refined facelift to match.

While the AI-powered information hub has been criticised for its thin sources and alleged bias, the new design marks a slick new era for the platform – but looks aren't everything. Despite its new logo design and improved UX, I still hold my reservations as to whether Elon's AI will ever replace the internet backbone, Wikipedia.

(Image credit: Grokipedia)

Grokipedia v0.3 features a swanky new script font logo and new and improved evolutions to its homepage and live edits page. Fashioned to resemble a library, it features interactive 3D book covers, a "Most read" section with a shelf of trending topics, and "Latest edits" made by contributors (and vetted by Grok).

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The article pages have received some minor tweaks, with more minimalist side tables displaying key information. While the UX design has a more fluid feel, it's essentially a copy of Wikipedia's layout. (No points for originality there, sadly.)

(Image credit: Grokipedia)

Grokipedia was born in late October 2025, created with AI-cloned Wikipedia pages. Its v0.2 update arrived in November, only to be halted earlier this year after the platform halted autonomous AI edits and the review of user-submitted suggestions.

For more Elon news, check out the hard-hitting ad campaign that throws shade at Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg or take a look at the new SpaceXAI logo, which looks surprisingly familiar.