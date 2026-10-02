In our increasingly online world, it's natural to be a little worried about future generations. Born with an iPad in hand, many kids are proficient in tech far before they're fully formed, which is why one tech brand is aiming to change things.

Meet the Freckle phone. Essentially a kids' version of humble dumbphones, the simple device blocks all the stress-inducing nasties like social media, browsers and app stores, aiming to be a companion for adventure, rather than a brain-rotting burden.

(Image credit: Freckle)

Built to withstand the sometimes chaotic lives of younglings, the square-shaped phone features a 3.1-inch screen and the company's own ClayOS software. While it can't be used for browsing and scrolling, it offers a number of functional features like basic maps, contactless payment and a walkie-talkie mode for chatting with other Freckle owners nearby. (Why do I sort of want one?)

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At its core, Freckle is a machine manufactured for adventure. Its Quest feature sets fun tasks for kids to complete, like finding types of flowers, encouraging them to get outside, and parents can even set custom options. With an AI-powered 'Discovery Camera' that explains what it sees, kids also benefit from learning as they explore.

(Image credit: Freckle)

As a 00s baby who grew up right on the turn of the digital age, I look back fondly at my screen-free early years. While this smartech-free reality is getting harder to replicate for future generations, the Freckle phone feels like a ray of promise amid the endless churn of concerning news stories that speak of the new antisocial, scroll-obsessed generation.

Kids are growing up fast; they don't want to feel smothered by surveilled smartphones or worse, left behind with no phone at all. Part of me wishes the Freckle phone didn't need to exist, but with the situation out of my hands, it seems like a hopeful solution.

Freckle Phone Freckle Freckle Phone $199 at buy.freckle.tech The Freckle Phone is set to ship in December 2026 and is now available for pre-order. It comes in green, orange and blue colourways and features one month of free service included, with a $25 / month payment afterwards for the Freckle Wireless plan. You can reserve yours now with a $25 deposit on the official Freckle website.

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