iPhone Duo is coming, but these rival tried-and-tested foldable phones have up to $500 off

The world's gone foldable phone crazy with the announcement of the iPhone Duo, but Apple is (as usual) rather late to the market. The likes of Samsung, Motorola and Honor have been making foldable phones for years – as they've been keen to point out on social media this week (Samsung actually makes the display for the new iPhone Duo).

Apple's iPhone Duo will start at $1,999. That's $100 cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at its list price, but right now this flagship foldable is reduced by $300 to $1,799 at Amazon, making it actually $200 cheaper than Apple's effort, which is coming next month.

Meanwhile, readers in the UK can save a massive $500 off the impressive Honor Magic V6, which is reduced from £1,999 to £1,499 at the Honor website.

Here's a summary of all of the best foldable phone deals going right now. If you want less screen time rather than more, you might want to consider one of these dumb phones instead.

US Foldable Phone deals

UK foldable phone deals