iPhone Duo is coming, but these rival tried-and-tested foldable phones have up to $500 off

The world's gone foldable phone crazy with the announcement of the iPhone Duo, but Apple is (as usual) rather late to the market. The likes of Samsung, Motorola and Honor have been making foldable phones for years – as they've been keen to point out on social media this week (Samsung actually makes the display for the new iPhone Duo).
Apple's iPhone Duo will start at $1,999. That's $100 cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at its list price, but right now this flagship foldable is reduced by $300 to $1,799 at Amazon, making it actually $200 cheaper than Apple's effort, which is coming next month.
Meanwhile, readers in the UK can save a massive $500 off the impressive Honor Magic V6, which is reduced from £1,999 to £1,499 at the Honor website.
Here's a summary of all of the best foldable phone deals going right now. If you want less screen time rather than more, you might want to consider one of these dumb phones instead.
US Foldable Phone deals
UK foldable phone deals
What are the best foldable phones and iPhone Duo alternatives?
The foldable phone market in 2026 is already pretty mature. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the most polished all rounder, while Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold has the edge for software and AI, and challengers like Honor’s Magic V6 and Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate are pushing design boundaries – the later being a tri‑fold spectacle (pictured).
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra remains the benchmark with its wide book‑style design, refined hinge, deep ecosystem support and multi‑window multitasking. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold undercuts Samsung slightly on price while offering the most advanced AI features and computational photography, though its hardware feels less premium.
The Honor Magic V6 is the thinnest foldable yet, with IP68/IP69 durability, but its $1,749 / £1,999 starting price and smaller ecosystem limit appeal. Huawei’s Mate XT Ultra opens to a massive 10.2‑inch screen, which looks impressive but isn't really the most practical design.
For clamshell fans, there's the Galaxy Z Flip8 and Motorola Razr Ultra. Samsung offers the most refined hinge, while Motorola packs standout battery life and charging. Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 4 and OnePlus’s Open 2 compete on price, with Xiaomi leaning on Leica‑tuned cameras.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.