Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is here, and it's already proving divisive. Whether it's the whopping $1,999 price tag or the controversial 'passport' design, Apple has its work cut out to convert the naysayers – especially after its latest stunt.

To show off the Duo's functional, ergonomic design, Apple has tried its best to convince us the phone will easily fit in one hand when unfolded. This would be somewhat believable if the marketing pictures didn't feature unnaturally long E.T-Esque fingers. My question is, did they think we wouldn't notice? We wouldn't have this issue with dumbphones, just saying.

Yeah I don't know if I buy this, Apple. https://t.co/F1y9tPbg6V pic.twitter.com/ScUSXiA4YaSeptember 9, 2026

As new CEO John Ternus sung the praises of the Duo at yesterday's 'Surprise and Shine' event, an image of a strange, alien-fingered hand loomed above him. It was almost unassuming enough that it could've gone unnoticed, but naturally some eagle-eyed viewers called Apple's bluff, claiming it was a botched Photoshop job.

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"Apple: 'The phone fits perfectly. Please update your fingers,'" one X user teased. "Oh, you mean your fingers *aren’t* comically long and ten times the size of your entire body?!?! Freaks!" another joked, while another suggested, "maybe they used a long-fingered person."

Apple's new tagline:"Grow your fingers" 👀 pic.twitter.com/MfeWoax63FSeptember 10, 2026

Whether or not Apple used a hand model well-endowed in the digits department is beyond the point – the average-sized hand will likely struggle to cradle the Duo in its vertical form... and that's okay. Apple trying to gaslight us into thinking the Duo is more ergonomic than it actually is? That's less okay. True, it makes a slick marketing pic, but I can't help but feel a little deceived.

Training our fingers in order to use the iPhone Duo. pic.twitter.com/s4oGff1PioSeptember 10, 2026

For more Apple news, check out why some are worried that the iPhone Duo could present a brand-new health risk, or take a look at our review of the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.