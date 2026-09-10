The iPhone Duo is perfect for people with uncanny alien fingers
Apple's trying its best to prove the new foldable is ergonomic.
Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, is here, and it's already proving divisive. Whether it's the whopping $1,999 price tag or the controversial 'passport' design, Apple has its work cut out to convert the naysayers – especially after its latest stunt.
To show off the Duo's functional, ergonomic design, Apple has tried its best to convince us the phone will easily fit in one hand when unfolded. This would be somewhat believable if the marketing pictures didn't feature unnaturally long E.T-Esque fingers. My question is, did they think we wouldn't notice? We wouldn't have this issue with dumbphones, just saying.
As new CEO John Ternus sung the praises of the Duo at yesterday's 'Surprise and Shine' event, an image of a strange, alien-fingered hand loomed above him. It was almost unassuming enough that it could've gone unnoticed, but naturally some eagle-eyed viewers called Apple's bluff, claiming it was a botched Photoshop job.
"Apple: 'The phone fits perfectly. Please update your fingers,'" one X user teased. "Oh, you mean your fingers *aren’t* comically long and ten times the size of your entire body?!?! Freaks!" another joked, while another suggested, "maybe they used a long-fingered person."
Whether or not Apple used a hand model well-endowed in the digits department is beyond the point – the average-sized hand will likely struggle to cradle the Duo in its vertical form... and that's okay. Apple trying to gaslight us into thinking the Duo is more ergonomic than it actually is? That's less okay. True, it makes a slick marketing pic, but I can't help but feel a little deceived.
For more Apple news, check out why some are worried that the iPhone Duo could present a brand-new health risk, or take a look at our review of the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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