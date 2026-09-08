Apple iPhone 18 event LIVE: Folding iPhone, new AirPods and more – every announcement as it happens

Somehow, it's September again. And in the tech world, at least, that can only mean one thing: new iPhones are coming. iPhone launches have tended to feel a little incremental of late, notable upgrades giving way to minor spec increases. But that could all be about to change at Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event that's happening tomorrow.

For one thing, Apple has a brand new CEO. John Ternus has officially replaced Tim Cook at the helm, and will no doubt be keen for his first major Apple launch to make a splash. We've already heard tell that Ternus is planning to shake the brand up from a design perspective.

We're expecting to see a folding iPhone this year (Image credit: AppleInsider)

And it already sounds like we're in for some revolutionary new products this year. Likely to steal the show is the the iPhone Ultra, Apple's long rumoured folding iPhone. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro is set to feature an impressive new camera array. And there could be some wildcards, such as AirPods with... cameras?

Keep this page refreshed for every announcement as it happens.

How to watch

You'll be able to watch the event right here at 10am PT / 6pm BST at the link below. And until then, we'll be bringing you all of the last minute rumours as they come in.

Apple Event — September 9 - YouTube Watch On

You can watch the livestream above on our site, or on Apple's YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch it on Apple's website or on the Apple app.

Apple Surprise and Shine: The main expected announcements

It isn't just iPhones that could be announced tomorrow. The iPhone event usually comes with a cohort of other tech launches like AirPods or the Apple Watch. You can see a full list below: