Apple iPhone 18 event LIVE: Folding iPhone, new AirPods and more – every announcement as it happens
Watch the event and follow the announcements right here.
Somehow, it's September again. And in the tech world, at least, that can only mean one thing: new iPhones are coming. iPhone launches have tended to feel a little incremental of late, notable upgrades giving way to minor spec increases. But that could all be about to change at Apple's 'Surprise and Shine' event that's happening tomorrow.
For one thing, Apple has a brand new CEO. John Ternus has officially replaced Tim Cook at the helm, and will no doubt be keen for his first major Apple launch to make a splash. We've already heard tell that Ternus is planning to shake the brand up from a design perspective.
And it already sounds like we're in for some revolutionary new products this year. Likely to steal the show is the the iPhone Ultra, Apple's long rumoured folding iPhone. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro is set to feature an impressive new camera array. And there could be some wildcards, such as AirPods with... cameras?
Keep this page refreshed for every announcement as it happens.
How to watch
You'll be able to watch the event right here at 10am PT / 6pm BST at the link below. And until then, we'll be bringing you all of the last minute rumours as they come in.
You can watch the livestream above on our site, or on Apple's YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch it on Apple's website or on the Apple app.
Apple Surprise and Shine: The main expected announcements
It isn't just iPhones that could be announced tomorrow. The iPhone event usually comes with a cohort of other tech launches like AirPods or the Apple Watch. You can see a full list below:
- iPhone 18 Pro & iPhone 18 Pro Max: The chatter around Apple's next Pro-tier handsets centres on a jump to a 2nm A20 Pro processor, a shrunken Dynamic Island notch, roomier batteries, and a variable-aperture camera that's tipped to stay exclusive to the larger Max model.
- iPhone Ultra: Apple's foldable debut is finally said to be nearing reality – think a slender book-fold hinge, a near-8-inch internal panel, a return to Touch ID over face-scanning, and a cost that reflects its status as a first-generation device.
- Apple Watch Series 12: The everyday Watch line is rumoured for a refresh built around new health-monitoring tools, a shake-up of screen dimensions, and quietly upgraded internals.
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: Leaks point to Apple sharpening its adventure watch further still, with stronger satellite coverage, a battery built to go the distance, and more capable onboard sensors.
- AirPods 5: Skip the camera-equipped AirPods Ultra for now – that's for 2027. This one's a lighter-touch update to the everyday earbuds, sticking close to the AirPods 4 shape while pushing Siri's AI power as the main selling point.
- HomePad: Apple's rumoured stab at a smart-home control panel reportedly combines an iPad mini-sized screen, a built-in FaceTime camera, and sensors that clock who's in the room to trigger automations.
- HomePod mini 2: This pint-sized speaker has been waiting a while for its turn – expect a sound quality bump and snappier on-device Siri handling in the same footprint.
What about colours?
iPhone colours have seemed pretty dull for a while, but that all changed last year, mostly thanks to the launch of the super bright Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro.
And rumours suggest the iPhone 18 Pro is set to continue the trend, with a brand new 'Cherry Red' colour. But the real question is whether we'll see a black iPhone 18 Pro – that colour was conspicuously absent last year.
Apple CEO calls upcoming iPhone "phenomenal"
One person who definitely is excited for the upcoming iPhone is brand new CEO John Ternus. In an internal note to staff on his first day in the role, he called this week's iPhone launch "phenomenal". But then again, he would say that, wouldn't he?
So, why no iPhone 18?
It's unprecedented for Apple not to launch an updated version of the base iPhone in September – and something that hasn't happened since the dawn of the iPhone itself.
So, why has it made this decision? A few factors have been cited. For a start, the iPhone line up has become pretty unwieldily. With the advent of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17e, plus the upcoming iPhone Ultra, that's a hell of a lot of iPhone models – and arguably too many to update in a single sitting. It makes sense, if only for simplicity, for Apple to spread the launches over the year.
But it's also possible that Apple is trying to push users towards its higher end models. With those RAM price increases, users are getting their bank balances squeezed more than ever. In that context, users might be much more likely to opt for the cheapest model.
Expect a significant price rise
New reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could land with a significantly higher price tag, and it's all down to the components inside. Apple is expected to move to TSMC's 2-nanometre process for its A20 Pro chip, a shift that pushes wafer costs up considerably. Alongside it, a more advanced chip-packaging method is said to tightly bundle processor and memory onto one substrate, adding further expense.
Elsewhere, 12GB of RAM is tipped to become standard to keep pace with on-device AI demands, while the Pro's camera may gain a mechanical variable-aperture system. These are complex moving parts that don't come cheap. A larger battery and new silicon reportedly call for a dedicated vapour chamber cooling setup too, and the Pro Max is rumoured to introduce under-display Face ID, ditching the Dynamic Island for a single punch-hole camera.
Taken together, analysts reckon these upgrades could add as much as $200 to the base Pro's price.
The folding iPhone Ultra is Apple's long awaited response to the resurgence of folding phones. Samsung has already released multiple generations of flip and folding phones, and challenger brands like Honor have also dipped their toes in, but Apple has been more reluctant to jump on the bandwagon.
Rumours have been flying about what the phone will look like, and we've heard it's going to be somewhat unconventional. Here are some of the rumours:
- TouchID rather than FaceID
- The camera sitting at the top right hand side of the display
- An asymmetrical design, with rounded corners on one side
- A camera that won't challenge the main iPhone 18 Pro model
But, of course, many concepts have been shared online as well as supposed leaks, and we'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.
Another wildcard product we might see tomorrow is some kind of smart home hub. Apple has been rumoured to be working on a home product, which has been variously described as an 'iPad on a robot arm' or an iPad plus HomePod mini.
But you know what we probably won't be seeing tomorrow? The standard iPhone 18. In a controversial break from tradition, Apple is reportedly planning to hold back the basic model until early next year, possibly to give the Pro and Ultra models more chance to shine.
We were mightily impressed by the base level iPhone 17 when it launched last year. With a ProMotion display, always-on screen and 48MP camera, it represented perhaps the most 'Pro' version of the standard model ever. And now it's looking like we might know why – perhaps Apple gave the iPhone 17 a massive spec bump knowing it would need to survive in the market for several months longer than normal.
One of the stranger products we've heard tell of is a new set of AirPods Pro, complete with cameras. These would likely be used for Apple Intelligence, letting users scan objects within their field of vision. But given the controversy around Meta glasses, the whole thing sounds like a potential privacy nightmare.
But the folding iPhone might not be the best option for every creative. Rumour as it the iPhone Ultra will only feature two camera lenses, with the super powerful telephoto lens reserved for the less expensive iPhone 18 Pro. And with that model rumoured to feature a new variable aperture camera, the 'Pro' could still be the best option overall for photographers.
Welcome to Creative Bloq's coverage of the upcoming Apple event! It's set to be a doozy this year, with the folding iPhone Ultra (or is that iPhone Fold [or iPhone Flip?]) finally set to enter the, er, fold.
By now, we have a pretty good idea of what it's going to look like. It's that time where case makers left, right and centre are leaking specifications and dummy models.
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