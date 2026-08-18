Apple's iPhone Ultra design keeps getting more and more unconventional

By now, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Apple's folding iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra. Months of rumours have painted a picture of a pocketable foldable with a roughly 7.5-inch inner display, and a shorter overall body than current iPhone models. But when it comes to the specifics, there are still plenty of unknowns.

But leaked images purporting to show screen protectors for the upcoming device have revealed a couple of interesting tidbits regarding the placement of the camera cutouts and Dynamic Island, as well as the shape of the display.

Will Apple's phone feature a rounded display on a rectangular body? (Image credit: https://www.iphone-ticker.de/)

Shared by a well regarded Apple leaker known as Ice Universe on X, the images of the screen protectors seem to suggest that, for the first time on an Apple device, the front-facing camera won't be centred. Instead, it'll sit on the top right corner of the display. This also suggests that the iPhone Ultra won't feature a Dynamic Island. Which, given that rumours have suggested the phone will featured TouchID rather than FaceID, seems to make sense.

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This is the screen protector for the iPhone Ultra. You can see, the iPhone Ultra actually has an irregular screen with one side square and the other round. Oh my God, can you even handle that? pic.twitter.com/qpQHZHiqcDAugust 11, 2026

The screen protectors also feature, somewhat unexpectedly, rounded corners on one side, hinting at an asymmetrical design when the device is closed. It's possible that the screen protector is covering the entire glass front, and Apple will round-off all four corners of the actual front screen. But if it doesn't, we could be looking at our first asymmetrical iPhone screen. Which, let's be honest, doesn't sound very Steve Jobs.

The question of how to design the front screen of a foldable seems to have troubled a few phone makers in the past, since it's impossible for a folding phone to feature a rounded edge on the hinged side. Samsung has lately settled for squared edges with its Galaxy phones, which at least allows for a sense of symmetry and cohesion.

Samsung's boxy screens result in much more symmetry (Image credit: Samsung)

We don't have long to wait to find out what will be entering the fold in September. That said, if it's the standard iPhone 18 you're waiting for, we have bad news for you.