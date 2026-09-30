What the magic of Harry Potter's Hogwarts letter can teach brands

From the Sorting Hat to the Golden Snitch, there are countless iconic items in the Harry Potter universe. But none have continued to spellbind audiences in the way a humble envelope has.

Written in green ink and addressed to “Mr H. Potter, The Cupboard Under the Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey”, the Hogwarts acceptance letter has become one of the most recognisable objects in the franchise.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Nearly 25 years after the first film’s release, who could forget the scene where the letters pour down the fireplace and shoot through the boarded-up letter flap? Now, the latest trailer for the upcoming HBO reboot has been released , fans and the new generation are getting another take on this moment. This time with the arrival of Ron’s letter at the Weasleys’ breakfast table.

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But why does the act of receiving a Hogwart’s acceptance letter resonate so much with audiences?

Harry Potter’s Hogwarts letter in the films vs the HBO TV series: pic.twitter.com/5teQhd6dPwMarch 25, 2026

In a digital age where the whole world is accessible at just the swipe of a screen, the tangibility of the letter provides a refreshing rare moment of excitement. “I can’t wait to open it!” [CR1] It’s an antidote to the instant gratification of the online world and proof of something we’ve always known to be true: the build-up to the experience can be just as memorable as the experience itself.

A return to Hogwarts (and physical media)

It’s not just the wizarding world where letters are important. Physical media is having a major resurgence among Gen Z.

We’ve seen this before. Vinyl Records went from mainstream to niche to back to mainstream. Now the same seems to be happening for CDS, with John Lewis reporting a 96% increase in searches for all-in-one CD players.

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Physical media is making a comeback (Image credit: Future/Apple/Amazon/Canon/Nokia/Moleskine)

Our own data tells a similar story. It appears Hermione isn’t the only one with her nose in a book. Out of the 1,900 Gen Zers we surveyed, 75% said they read books once a month or more. Research also shows that mail is the best way to communicate important information to this audience too.

But why the sudden interest in physical objects in a digital world. Younger generations are increasingly fatigued by infinite choice and endless streams of content[CR2] , causing them to seek active and intentional engagement. There’s an element of trust that is created too; you know exactly what’s in your hand. Online, there is ambiguity, not knowing whether the source is trustworthy, whether an unknown brand is legitimate, whether an influencer is genuinely recommending a product or being paid to promote it, or whether what you see has simply been selected by an algorithm designed to target you.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s tapped into this appetite for tangible experiences with the launch of its trading cards. The move highlighted how brands can use physical media to create deeper and longer lasting moments of connection with audiences.

Far from undermining the effectiveness of digital channels for marketing and their attributes of driving reach, immediacy and interaction, McDonald’s has shown, adding physical media into the media mix brings a different dimension to the experience.

Come to one's senses

Part of the appeal of physical media is how these objects make us feel. Putting on a record, cracking the spine of a novel or opening unfolding a letter are sensory experiences. They make us pause, pay attention and are ultimately more memorable for it.

Mail is a particularly good example. 97% of mail is engaged with by recipients on average. A letter with your name and address on it arriving on your doormat is much harder to ignore than one more message in your inbox.

Plus, mail remains the most trusted comms channel, with 71% of people saying they completely trust mail. The latest IPA Bellwether report indicates that some brands are already taking a page out of this spellbook as direct marketing investment is up by 3.0%. Making it the second fastest growing media channel.

What’s more, while most digital content is instantly forgotten, mail offers yet another advantage: staying power. Just think about how many times you’ve kept a letter as a reminder to do something when the time is right, such as a letter containing important information, or held onto a catalogue until you’re ready to use the promo code. In fact, the latest JICMAIL data shows mail is kept for 7.4 days on average

The desire for the physical extends beyond objects themselves. As consumers look to escape screen fatigue and reconnect with the real world, demand for tangible experiences is growing.

The queue of people waiting to have their photo taken at Platform 9 ¾ in Kings Cross, and the imminent opening of the new Harry Potter Shop on Oxford Street offers a wider lesson for brands. In an increasingly digital world, physical and digital media don't have to compete, but can work together to create one memorable experience, using the right channel for the right message.

(Image credit: harrypotter.com)

The store is designed as an immersive experience inspired by Diagon Alley, with interactive elements, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and a Leaky Cauldron themed food and drink experience. Its appeal lies in giving fans something the screen can’t: the opportunity to inhabit a world they already know and love.

The message is the medium

Ultimately, the enduring impact of the Hogwarts letter lies in its ability to spark emotion and grab both our and Harry’s attention in ways that digital media simply can’t replicate. It’s a reminder that the best and most memorable experiences aren’t necessarily the most complicated or even high-tech. They can be simple, tangible experiences that are worth waiting for.

While it’s too late for me to get my Hogwarts letter, it's certainly not too late for brands to push the envelope and lean into the magic that physical formats can create.