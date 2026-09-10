Are the controversial new Harry Potter logos actually more historically accurate than the movie designs?

A few days ago, we wrote about the new Harry Potter logos for the upcoming TV series, and it sparked a debate that shows no sign of disappearing into the mists that surround Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Many readers commented on our article and social media posts, and others wrote to us by email to express their opinions both for and against the new house emblems.

While the Harry Potter movies released between 2001 and 2011 were made by Warner Bros, and upcoming series is the work of HBO. That means new everything, from the cast to the sets and, yes, even the logo designs. The new symbols for the Hogwarts houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff look very different to those used in the movies. But are they really a glow down?

The Hogwarts house symbols in the movies (left) and the designs for the new Harry potter series (right) (Image credit: HBO)

The movies' take on the Hogwarts house symbols took inspiration from classical family crests, complete with healm, shield and mantle. The HBO Hogwarts designs are simpler and more readable, with larger mascots placed on medieval-looking circles with less fussy ornamentation.

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For some readers, modern corporate minimalism has entered the magical realm of Hogwarts. Some called the new designs "basic", "uninspiring" and even "AI-like".

"This franchise has way to big of a following to be cutting corners for cost," one reader complains.

Others picked apart the consistency of the new design language.

"I don't like that the scroll shape goes in a different direction for each animal, and Slytherin looks like a little upside down mushroom on the left bottom 'scroll'," one person wrote. "Us artists like details and none of these details are uniform, the HufflePuff circle is even a different color!"

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There were also suggestions that the problem isn't the design per se but HBO's insistence on "remaking something that doesn't need remaking".

This is hilarious, so we are witnessing the decay of art. The new crests looks like AI generated images. There are many passionate designers who would have done better. HBO is not interested in putting efforts. Not to mention the crests' lake of elegance and auraSeptember 3, 2026

But others argue that the new designs are actually more historically accurate to Hogwarts’ founding era.

"According to lore, Hogwarts was founded around 990 AD – the late Anglo-Saxon period in Britain," one reader wrote by email. "Classical heraldry (featuring heater shields, knightly helmets, and elaborate mantling like those in the films) did not exist in the 10th century; it only emerged across Western Europe in the 12th to 14th centuries. In 990 AD, institutional emblems were preserved on round wax seals, carved wooden boss rings, or circular metal brooches."

"While the film crests represented a late-medieval or early-modern interpretation of heraldry, HBO's circular roundels offer a style that feels far more grounded in the Anglo-Saxon origins of Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Helga Hufflepuff. Beyond correcting Ravenclaw’s eagle mascot, the simplified circular framing reflects the exact medium a 10th-century founder would have actually used."

That's a great point, but it also raises a question. Would the Hogwarts houses not have rebranded at least once in over 1,000 years of history?

Another reader has a possible explanation for the longevity of their brand assets: "They are also magic, so they could very well have been charmed to not age and be the very ones used since the founding of the school."

I think that's a nice new contribution to Potter lore.

Now here's the trailer for the series.