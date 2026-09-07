Maryland University is in a design dispute with a cannabis dispensary over an allegedly similar logo. Appearing across the university's merchandise and branding, the 'Terps' (short for terrapins) logo has been a heritage asset for the institution, and it's not afraid to protect it.

While the design world is no stranger to logo disputes, Maryland University's fierce cease-and-desist strategy proves just how important heritage design can be. With the dispensary not willing to part with its identity, it seems we're entering the ultimate battle of the script fonts.

(Image credit: Maryland University/Terps USA)

While the university has historically used the term 'Terps' as shorthand for its sports teams, the Maryland Terrapins, the word has taken on a very different meaning in the cannabis industry. The rival Terps USA brand name comes from terpenes used to modify and enhance cannabis products, and while the name clash seems like a coincidence, Maryland University isn't pleased with the branding.

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Both the Terps and Terps USA branding feature a cursive font in bold red, with allegedly similar flourishes on the 'r' and 's' letterforms. In an email to Terps USA owner Ken Fry, the University claimed, "Your company has stolen the name and trademarked image from the University of Maryland," with the cease-and-desist letter soon to follow. "Such an association would materially impair the goodwill embodied in the University’s famous TERPS marks,” it claimed.

(Image credit: Terps USA)

Ken has since adjusted the logo, keeping the cursive font with the addition of a gold drop shadow embellishment. The red has been swapped for a more fitting green theme, but the owner is keen to maintain the name, claiming, "It’s ours. You’re not taking our name because you don’t like it." Ken went on to tell Fox 5 DC, "Will we sit down and talk to you about the logo and have a conversation and work it out? Absolutely. We’d be more than happy to do that. But we’re not giving up our name."

For more design disputes, check out the Patagonia logo lawsuit controversy that is every brand's worst nightmare, or take a look at when Aston Martin picked a logo battle with its own shareholder.