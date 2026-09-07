We only reviewed the Bose Quite Comfort Ultra 2 in May this year, and were struck by how light they were, how immaculate their active noise cancelling, and how punchy their sound was. And now they're down $50 for the Labor Day sale over at Amazon.

These things are also incredibly clever. Every time you put them on your head, you'll hear a chime which is actually Bose’s CustomTune tech making an acoustic measurement of your ear! It then alters the frequency response so that every user hears the headphones the same (there's usually loads of variation in how people hear the same headphone).

As impressive as this tech is, you don't have to understand what's going on – you can just sit back and enjoy the excellent sound of these things. The second Gen Ultras are my top pick of the most comfortable Bluetooth headphones for a reason!

Top deal Save $70 Bose QC Ultra 2: was $449 now $379 at Amazon The second generation of Bose QC Ultra only came out in September 2025, so getting $70 off within a year is pretty good. The full $70 discount is on black, driftwood sand and black rose, while the mega purple and white get $50 off. These things are one of my favourite Bluetooth headphones – light with leading tech, and sound punchy and exciting.

Clever cans? How so?!

When you first put the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 over your ears, you'll hear a sweeping chime. This isn't just a power-on sound, it's Bose's pretty clever CustomTune technology measuring your unique acoustic cavity. In a fraction of a second, inward-facing microphones capture how that sound bounces off the contours of the user's ear.

The onboard processor then analyses these reflections and tailors the frequency response (how the headphones sound) and active noise cancellation precisely to that user's personal geometry. Because human ears are entirely unique, sound waves bounce differently off every ear canal and outer ear. Combined with individual head shapes and earcup seals, everyone perceives audio slightly differently. This tech reduces the difference.

The end result is a wonderfully immersive sound and supreme noise isolation, customised every single time you put them on your head.