This indie tactics game is a tribute to 80s glam metal with some ingenious low-tech solutions

In his earlier career, David Ventura worked on some of Japan's innovative rhythm games of the 00s at iNiS, the studio behind cult classics like Gitaroo Man (recently re-released for PS5) and Elite Beat Agents (as well as its original Japan-exclusive Ouendan series). But while music is still in the DNA of his indie studio Ichigoichie, the emphasis isn't on rhythm but strategy.

"That's always like the albatross around our neck that we have to battle with," he admits. "Rhythm is really not a component of our games but if I do say music, of course people think Guitar Hero." On the other hand, the studio's previous games have also been arguably difficult to grasp, such as puzzle/strategy mashup Backbeat. So for Tactichord: Glam Strategy, there's been a conscious decision to lean into something more familiar and straightforward, a turn-based tactics game in the vein of XCOM.

The team was nonetheless able to reuse the core tech they already had in place for their last game, Backbeat, and Tactichord is actually even narratively a prequel of sorts.

"When we were working on Backbeat we were talking about the story and the characters, and we thought it would be interesting to see its world from the eyes of the villains, who don't see themselves as the villains," Ventura explains. "So we came up with an idea of Diane's origin story, and we pitched that to and got funding from Creative Europe, an EU grant for story-heavy games."

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

Even though Tactichord reusues Backbeat's graphics engine and level editor, which also uses an isometric camera synonymous with other tactics games, there was nonetheless an effort to make it flashier than before, such as having character dialogue portraits 40% larger than the previous game, while there are also cutscenes presented in hand-drawn comic book panels.

That improved presentation is especially important in a more story-heavy focused game but also in depicting the over-the-top excess of the glam metal band you play as.

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

"A lot of the music in the game is paying homage to a lot of those glam metal bands, like our character Joey is kind of a combination of David Lee Roth, the front man of Van Halen, and Joey Tempest from the band Europe, with giant blond hair, completely full of themselves, and doing all these crazy stunts while strutting around on stage," Ventura says with affection.

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While he has a genuine love for the genre, he's also aware that others might look at glam metal retrospectively as just a bit cringe. That's partly why the game is set in 1990 when glam metal's glory years were already behind it, and some of the enemies you encounter are actually kids who don't think you're cool (incidentally, any enemies you 'defeat' transform into fans).

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

Nonetheless, Tactichord unabashedly doubles-down, tongue firmly in cheek, on glam metal's aesthetic as Ventura teases that your band members will get "crazier costumes, crazier dance moves and crazier song lyrics" as the story progresses. Happening in tandem with the tactical gameplay is that you're also selecting lyrics that will eventually form a song set to music videos that pay tribute to the glam metal videos of the era.

"There's an automatic camera that chooses different shots based on what the character has done, like punching someone or using a special move," Ventura explains. "We have different kinds of sky boxes where there's flames, or a hurricane coming across.

"The colour grading also changes all the time. There's some solarization which is mimicking camcorder built-in effects from the 80s where everything turns white and pink and inverts all the colours."

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

Even though the character models are of a low-poly style that benefit from being seen from an isometric perspective with a distant overhead camera, Ventura found that employing different and more cinematic camera angles helps present the story in more dramatic ways.

"The models are exactly the same and the textures are the same, but there's certain angles with certain kinds of lighting that are flattering to that low poly style, and others where you need to break it up so that you don't pay too much attention to the low-poly nature of the characters," Ventura explains.

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

Another low-tech solution the team came up with is using texture flip books for the characters' facial expressions, a technique that was actually how character faces were animated in Gitaroo Man. "It's done entirely with textures with different cells, so when characters talk, they have expressions like smiling or mouth closed or open, eyes up and down, and then we program a sequence of them together. I think it looks pretty nice and adds bits of flavour that we didn't have before."

Tacitchord may not be a rhythm game like Gitaroo Man then, but it's fascinating that a part of its visual DNA lives on nonetheless.

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)

(Image credit: Ichigoichie)