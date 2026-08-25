The best indie games can have the simplest ideas, often mixing in retro gaming things we love with new ideas and modern tech. The new game Screenbound is exactly one of these, and a game I've had my eye on for a while now.

When Screenbound was first announced in 2024, its 28-second trailer showing its '5D' concept of the player navigating a 3D world in first-person while also playing a 2D game of that same world in front of them on a Game Boy-like handheld immediately caught my eye. A unique dual-focused idea that blends retro and modern styles – what's not to love?

However, this teaser from indie publisher and developer Crescent Moon Games was essentially just a proof of concept rather than an actual game. While the idea of outsourced development, or co-development, is something you'd usually associate with larger AAA games, it also exists in indie development. Radical Forge is one such studio with experience in indie co-development, including work on Gang Beasts and several Vampire Survivors spin-offs, and has been responsible for turning Screenbound into a playable reality. And there was a lot of work involved, as the studio's lead tech artist, Lyra Owen, describes the game based on the original teaser as "bare bones".

"A lot of it was just mockups with very basic artwork that used a lot of asset packs," she tells me. "So when we got hold of it, we started again in a lot of respects, especially from the 3D side where we redeveloped how the terrain system works. We remade all the foliage. Back then, everything was very much just blocky and smooth."

Screenbound's 80s and 90s retro references

The original concept had a blockiness reminiscent of Minecraft that the team wanted to move away from, looking toward more modern takes like various 3D iterations of Mario, though the 3D terrain from the Mario + Rabbids games was a key inspiration to emulate. For the 2D elements of the game played on the Qboy handheld, they referenced 2D games from the '80s and '90s, though they largely entrusted the pixel art to a single pixel artist named Daniel Cossaboon.

When it came to putting the assets together, Owen says the 2D levels were built much like a "primitive" version of the level editor from Super Mario Maker, while the 3D world was created through procedural generation. "That was the best way we found that you could get parity between the two worlds," Owen explains. "So a lot of the procedural systems had to be redone and restarted."

This still, however, leaves the tricky aspect of how a 2D world can accurately represent a 3D world, which naturally has another axis. The practical way to do this was to have multiple 2D planes you can be in, depending on where you are in the 3D world.

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"Essentially it's 2D, but it's got layers, and then each layer represents a track in the 3D world," Owen says. "So in the editor we can scroll in and out through the z-depth of the scene, and we basically build the level in z-layers from left, and then all the levels go from left to right like a classic Mario game."

How to make 2D work in 3D

Despite attempts at parity, there are challenges to making something 2D in 3D. One such example she gives is the height of the trees in 2D compared to their 3D iteration. "You've only got so much screen, so many pixels, and it's entirely different trying to convert that into a 3D perspective and get the composition right."

That also brings with it part of the game's twist in that only certain elements are visible in 2D or 3D, which also ensures the player's focus is switching between the two perspectives (it's also worth noting that even though the Qboy is viewed at the bottom of the screen, you can sometimes opt to hold it up closer so that you're really only focused on the 2D part).

"What we don't want is to be like a DS, where you have a map on one screen, and you're playing a 3D game, or the other way around where you could just play it in 2D and never look at the environment, so there are things that are sort of in and out of the 2D and 3D worlds," Owen explains. "There are things that can move between worlds, like enemies that disappear in one world and appear in the other world."

It arguably even breaks its own rules at times, as the Qboy isn't completely limited to 2D gameplay but can also be used as a viewer to see things hidden in 3D or even to aim and shoot at targets. But there's still more work to do to get the balance right, which seems to be why Crescent Moon Games has delayed Screenbound from its September release to a later date. More important is ensuring that the dual-focused 5D concept isn't lost while still making sense to players.

"Essentially, it's two games running on top of each other, and that was one of the challenges. There are no separate things happening; when you are running through the 3D world, you are actually also running through the 2D world. That's kind of the magic of it."

Screenbound is coming to PC and you can try the demo on Steam.