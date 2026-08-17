At the start of summer, I attended a friend's party and took to schmoozing with mutuals I hadn't seen since my school days. Amidst the bubbling conversation, I caught up with an old pal who had just taken a job in marketing. "Don't hate me," he said, "... but I use Canva."

Instantly, I was taken aback by his shame for the graphic design software – hey, it doesn't have the sexiest rep, but it does the job. With Canva's recent Affinity acquisition and a slew of user-friendly innovations, it's surfaced as a real contender against industry favourites like Adobe and Figma, which begs the question: why are we still embarrassed to use Canva?

(Image credit: Canva)

Humble beginnings

When Canva first emerged on the design scene, it had a reputation for being a little... juvenile, to put it lightly. The platform was mostly resigned to amateur creatives who wanted to create a quick templated invite or poster, and was certainly not favoured among industry vets who valued the craft and skill they'd honed with traditional software like Photoshop.

In the design sphere, Canva was a joke. No serious designer would be caught dead subjecting themselves to its accessible tools and friendly UX. Canva felt easy, almost sleazy compared to the refinement of Adobe and the likes. Its cut-and-paste templated models often led to design that felt generic and bland – the antithesis of professional craft.

(Image credit: Canva)

The design shift

As the social media age began to usurp print design and traditional editorial, jobs soon became more demanding. Employers were hungry for multiskilled creatives who could balance copy, design and strategy in one, all with speedy proficiency. And there was Canva, standing in the shadows like a sleazy temptress.

The aforementioned Affinity acquisition added more fuel to the fire, finally positioning Canva as a legitimate challenger for the big dogs that had ruled the design world, but its user-friendly past still held it back. Originally, the platform played coy, telling Creative Bloq back in 2023, "We certainly don't see Canva as a straight-up replacement for tools like Figma or Adobe, but pros' projects can be scaled through Canva. What we are great at is being the place where assets are created."

The 'professional' era

In 2026, Canva is going all in, guns blazing, with its new acquisition of motion design software Calvary. Growing its self-proclaimed "professional creative ecosystem", Canva has honed in on its toughest audience of seasoned industry vets – it finally felt like Canva wasn't a joke anymore.. A study conducted between May 2025 and April 2026 found that Canva attracted 144.5 billion web visits, proving the platform is performing exponentially well, but some creatives are still unconvinced.

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In part, Canva's embrace of AI tools is likely to blame, but with Adobe also throwing its hat in the artificial intelligence ring, even industry favourites aren't without sin. For years, the term "that looks like it was made in Canva" has been an insult, and until the platform can distance itself from its amateur beginnings, I believe it will always struggle to convert the entire design industry.

A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins) A photo posted by on

On a heated r/graphic_design Reddit thread, one user wrote, "Canva is for enthusiastic design amateurs, perhaps working in marketing, that think they don't need a real designer. The kind of people who incorrectly believe design is 'subjective'. This is why the percentage of sh***y design out there in the world is ever increasing."

Another added, "Canva is a dumbed-down program made for people who aren't designers to limp their way through making stuff. I've been forced to use it, and even with experience, it's incredibly frustrating how limited and blunt it is. There is no way to compare a Ferrari (Photoshop) to a golf cart."

In one breath, Canva is claiming it's turning over a new 'professional' leaf, while on another it's adding a cringy Gen Z mode and collabbing with Gemma Collins. Until it can pick a side and either double down or shed its bright, user-friendly image, the Canva brand will always be stuck in a limbo that makes people at house parties embarrassed to confess, "I used Canva."