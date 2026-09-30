The next James Bond actor won't be who you think

As a James Bond fan, I've lost track of the amount of times I've had a friend or family member approach me and exclaim, "Have you heard the news? The next James Bond is going to be played by [insert name of male A-list celebrity]!" But with the news of who's actually going to be the next 007 probably around the corner, I'm here to tell you that it won't be Callum Turner, or Jacob Elordi, or, for God's sake, Tom Holland. Or at least, it really shouldn't be.

A-list names have always swirled around when it comes to Bond casting rumours, but to cast an of-the-moment face would be folly. The reason is simple – as a brand, Bond is bigger than any actor who might play him. The franchise doesn't need a big name, it needs the right actor, with the right combination of looks, charm, sang-froid and, perhaps, some new ingredient to take the character in a (slightly) new direction for the 2020s and beyond. And being a Marvel superhero or a pop star's boyfriend is no guarantee of these qualities.

Daniel Craig was a left-field choice (Image credit: MGM)

The casting of Daniel Craig in 2005 was surprising for a couple of reasons. Firstly, while he had a respectable CV, Craig was by no means a household name. Compared with the names the tabloids were touting at the time (Hugh Jackman, Clive Owen), Craig was practically a nobody. And with his blonde hair and somewhat craggy looks, he didn't fit the traditional Bond image, leading to an early, pre-social media internet backlash. But the rest, of course, is 007 history. Craig was a triumph in the role not because he was the right name or face, but because he was the right actor.

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There are signs that Amazon wants to do right by 007 (Image credit: EoN Productions)

Of course, with Amazon now in creative control of the James Bond franchise, there is a concern that the online behemoth might not understand the Bond brand, and might choose to lean into the Marvel-esque world of big names and spin-offs. But there are signs that Amazon is indeed trying to do right by 007. The hiring of Dune's Denis Villeneuve as Director and Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight as writer of the new film suggest the producers are going for pedigree, not superhero-style slop.

And so, regardless of what the newspapers and entertainment websites might tell you, I very, very much doubt any of the aforementioned A-list names are down to the "final stage" of casting, or whatever they want to call it. I'm willing to bet that the next 007 actor will be somebody we've barely heard of, or who has at least hardly been mentioned over the last few months of rumours. Because when it comes to James Bond, the only real celebrity is the spy himself.