Samsung aims Galaxy Tab S12 Series at creatives with Photoshop preinstalled

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series details have been confirmed, and the line up has raised a few eyebrows. Aimed at creatives and professionals looking for multi-tasking productivity, the series has no base S12 model, only the S12+ and S12 Ultra, which are the the first Android tablets to come with Photoshop Mobile pre-installed.

Both tablets have been slimmed down compared to last year's S11 Series, while performance has been improved and the S Pen stylus still comes included for drawing, note taking and editing. They're almost certain to top our list of the best tablets with a stylus pen and the best iPad alternative, but can they justify what is a pretty hefty price hike?

Both the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ have thinner builds than last year's S11s, along with Dimensity 9500 power, 120Hz AMOLED displays and new AI/multitasking features.

At 5.1mm, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy Tab yet, and its most powerful. Samsung says the 3nm processor delivers up to 61% faster NPU processing, 19% faster CPU performance and 17% improved GPU power compared to Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

That should make creative work like video and image editing much smoother. There's also a new Vapor Chamber intended to dissipate heat more effectively, which should allow more reliable performance during demanding tasks.

Image 1 of 2 Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 tablets come with the S Pen included (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The S12 Ultra features a large 14.6-inch display intended for convenient multi-tasking, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ display measures 12.6-inch, with slimmer bezels than its predecessor to offer more screen space. Users can split the screens into up to three sections in Multi Window layout.

Both displays still have a max 1,600 nits of peak brightness, while a new Vision Booster is intended to adjust brightness in real time based on lighting conditions. As for battery life, Samsung claims up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge, and that charging from 0% to 100% takes about 95 minutes.

Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded with four months of free access to the mobile plan (Image credit: Samsung)

The fact that Samsung's aiming at creatives is apparent in the various app subscriptions it's promoting.

Adobe Photoshop comes pre-loaded with four months of free access to the mobile plan. Notability also comes pre-loaded with a six-month free trial, plus 20% off the first subscription, and there's a 66% discount on LumaFusion video editing software and a six-month trial and 20% off the first subscription for the digital art software Clip Studio Paint.

But let's talk about the price. Both tablets get a $200 markup and there's no cheaper entry-level model this time around. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at $1,199 / £1,199 and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra at $1,399 / £1,399. That compares to last year's S11 line up, which comprised the S11 starting at $799 and the S11 Ultra starting at $1,199 / £1,199.

Samsung tablets tend to come in for price cuts, so I'd be tempted to wait for a deal or to consider last year's S11 Ultra, which is likely to get some good discounts now that it's been superseded.

You can sign up for notifications on the Galaxy Tab S12 series at Samsung ahead of a 7 October release. See below for any Galaxy Tab S11 deals.