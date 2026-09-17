Why I'd pre-order the iPhone 18 Pro, even if it's already being written off as a flop

iPhone 18 Pro preorders are open, and you can save up to $885 through trade in at Apple or up to $1,200 (the entire value of the base model!) with Verizon or AT&T via Best Buy. But some are already questioning how well Apple's latest smartphone will sell when there's the novelty of the iPhone Duo coming in just a month's time.

There have been suggestions that the launch of Apple's first foldable phone next month could make the iPhone 18 Pro launch a bit of a damp squib. Analysts speak of "soft demand" and "lukewarm" preorders. Only higher-spec configurations of the Pro Max likely to see significant wait times: the base 18 Pro is expected to ship on time on its release date tomorrow (19 September) in most colours and configurations.

But for anyone looking for the best iPhone for photography, I think the choice is clear: the iPhone 18 Pro is the way to go.

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iPhone 18 Pro: why it's the choice for photography

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199 at Apple Australia 12GB RAM | 256GB, 516GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD | Super Retina XDR OLED display | Burgundy, Glacier, Silver or Black



The iPhone 18 Pro introduces a new 48MP Fusion main camera featuring Apple's first physical aperture: a six-blade mechanical variable system for improved low-light performance, sharper landscapes and more creative versatility. The 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip and redesigned internal cooling system improve performance, and battery life is the best yet from an iPhone: up to 36 hours of video playback on the 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on the 18 Pro Max. Without trade in or a carrier plan, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 / £1,199, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 / £1,299. Apple has also launched a new iPhone leasing service in the US called Apple Upgrade.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max preorders are open now for an 18 September release date, while iPhone Duo preorders don't open until a month later on 16 October for a 23 October release date. That's an interesting decision on Apple's part.

The company might have been concerned that releasing the Duo at the same time would have meant upstaging the relatively iterative Pro update since all the headlines would be about the foldable. However, the risk it faces with the staggered release is that people might delay ordering a Pro because they want to wait to see what the Duo really looks and feels like first.

For me, the Duo's main advantage is going to be multitasking and Apple Pencil support – although it's only Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple says it's coming later, not on launch. When it does arrive, it will give this Duo an additional edge over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which hasn't supported Samsung's S-Pen on its latest iterations.

But for one group of creatives, the choice should already be pretty clear. The iPhone 18 Pro will be the best iPhone for photography thanks to its groundbreaking new variable aperture. The 48MP Fusion main camera introduces a first-of-its-kind six-blade mechanical variable aperture system with steps ranging from ƒ/1.48 to ƒ/4.0.

This offers the optical control over depth of field and light more comparable to that of a traditional camera. You can physically widen the aperture to ƒ/1.48 for clean low-light shots and natural-looking bokeh, or narrow it down to ƒ/4.0 to ensure more depth of field for group shots or landscapes.

For comparison, the iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion 26mm f/1.6 main camera and an Ultra Wide f/2.2 , but there's no physical aperture and no telephoto. The foldable might have some structural advantages for certain situations: the self-supporting hinge could allow you to stand the phone at various angles without needing a tripod, which could also help with long exposure. Dual-Display Shooting can also be handy for selfies, but if you're interested in lens versatility and image quality alone, the 18 Pro has the edge.

Not for you? See the best current foldable phone deals and dumb phone deals.