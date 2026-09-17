Growing up in the noughties, I was perhaps one of the last few younglings to experience the golden age of stop-motion children's shows. From Postman Pat to Pingu, these nostalgic handcrafted animations sadly seem to be a dying art form thanks to the advancements in 2D and 3D animation software.

But all hope is not lost – there's a hero here to fix it. Bob the Builder has returned in all his classic stop-motion glory, starring in E.ON's latest ad promoting its green skills initiative. Am I falling for nostalgia bait? Perhaps. But I don't mind; my childhood is restored.

Join Bob the Builder™ on an Adventure with E.ON Next - YouTube Watch On

The charming campaign promotes E.ON Next, the company's net zero training academy that's helping to build a greener future, and who better to showcase it than the OG handyman himself, Bob the Builder. It's been over a decade since he appeared on our screens, and in that time he's picked up yoga, discovered birdwatching, and even taken a trip to Australia – but times have changed since the ol' days of simple brick and mortar building. Bob's gone green.

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“Bob the Builder has always inspired people to solve problems and build things that matter. Today, those same qualities are needed to help deliver the UK's transition to clean power," explains Helen Bradbury, Chief People Officer at E.ON UK. “By embracing green skills and fronting this campaign, he’s a shining example of how we can make new energy work for everyone."

(Image credit: E.ON)

With original voice actor Neil Morrissey reprising his role for the first time since 2011, it's safe to say nostalgia hit me like a truck. The ad's friendly and familiar character design, warm colour palette and chirpy music immediately took me straight back to my childhood, and while 3D animation might be the simpler and more cost-effective choice nowadays, there's a distinct charm to stop-motion that can't be replicated. Growing up on Aardman and Laika movies, it's the care, detail and human imperfection of stop motion that gives it its signature warmth and wholesomeness.

(Image credit: E.ON)

For more stop-motion news, check out the new poster for Laika's Wildwood or take a look at these 8 practical lessons for making stop-motion animation.