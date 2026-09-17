This wholesome Bob the Builder ad just restored my childhood
I’ll take the nostalgia bait, just this once.
Growing up in the noughties, I was perhaps one of the last few younglings to experience the golden age of stop-motion children's shows. From Postman Pat to Pingu, these nostalgic handcrafted animations sadly seem to be a dying art form thanks to the advancements in 2D and 3D animation software.
But all hope is not lost – there's a hero here to fix it. Bob the Builder has returned in all his classic stop-motion glory, starring in E.ON's latest ad promoting its green skills initiative. Am I falling for nostalgia bait? Perhaps. But I don't mind; my childhood is restored.
The charming campaign promotes E.ON Next, the company's net zero training academy that's helping to build a greener future, and who better to showcase it than the OG handyman himself, Bob the Builder. It's been over a decade since he appeared on our screens, and in that time he's picked up yoga, discovered birdwatching, and even taken a trip to Australia – but times have changed since the ol' days of simple brick and mortar building. Bob's gone green.
“Bob the Builder has always inspired people to solve problems and build things that matter. Today, those same qualities are needed to help deliver the UK's transition to clean power," explains Helen Bradbury, Chief People Officer at E.ON UK. “By embracing green skills and fronting this campaign, he’s a shining example of how we can make new energy work for everyone."
With original voice actor Neil Morrissey reprising his role for the first time since 2011, it's safe to say nostalgia hit me like a truck. The ad's friendly and familiar character design, warm colour palette and chirpy music immediately took me straight back to my childhood, and while 3D animation might be the simpler and more cost-effective choice nowadays, there's a distinct charm to stop-motion that can't be replicated. Growing up on Aardman and Laika movies, it's the care, detail and human imperfection of stop motion that gives it its signature warmth and wholesomeness.
For more stop-motion news, check out the new poster for Laika's Wildwood or take a look at these 8 practical lessons for making stop-motion animation.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.