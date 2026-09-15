Pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake: There's only one downside

Nintendo has finally given us a proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, and whether you're marvelling at the rebuilt environments or debating Young Link’s slightly uncanny new face, there’s one thing we can all agree on: the hype is real.

The anticipated Switch 2 exclusive officially launches on 5 November 2026.

As we've seen from Nintendo's recent Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, this is far from a simple HD texture do-over. Series producer Eiji Aonuma calls it a “faithful interpretation using modern technologies,” which translates to a pretty ambitious visual overhaul (if the many stills that have been released are to be believed).

Between the soft shadows, realistic materials, and a funky new mechanic that lets you hum into the Switch 2 microphone to play the ocarina (yes, really), Nintendo isn't just remaking a 1998 classic, they’re messing with our memories of it.

Naturally, the fans that don't hate the concept of making a 90s classic 'modern pretty' are rushing to secure their copies.

If you're eager to get your hands on the physical edition, you'll be treated to a gorgeous special foil cover while supplies last. The physical game retails for $69.99 / £54.99, while the digital version comes in slightly cheaper at $59.99. Crucially, physical collectors can breathe a sigh of relief: Nintendo is shipping the full estimated 27 GB game on the Switch 2 cartridge, meaning no game-key codes in sight.

In the US, Amazon and Walmart are currently leading the pack with an early discount, dropping the physical release down to a tempting $59.88. Meanwhile, in the UK retailers like Smyths Toys, Argos, and Currys are fully stocked, with Smyths and Currys even shaving a few pounds off the launch price.

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If you're an absolute design purist or a die-hard collector, you might want to brave the queues at the official Nintendo UK online store. They are offering an exclusive pre-order bonus that’s already causing severe FOMO across the internet: a stunning set of 3D replicas of the Spiritual Stones.

Whether you think the new art direction looks like an Unreal Engine 5 fan demo (you’re wrong, it looks ace) or the absolute pinnacle of modern Zelda aesthetics, this remake is shaping up to be a technical marvel. We'll definitely be playing it come November.