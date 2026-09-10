The Metroid Dread sequel takes a surprising horror-esque direction with a shocking new mechanic

It's been a busy week for Nintendo. After the announcements of the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake and Zelda edition Switch 2, yesterday's Nintendo Direct event revealed another biggie: Metroid Ravenous.

After the success of Metroid Dread, many players were hoping Nintendo and MercurySteam would continue the 2D storyline. This new mainline entry looks like it should deliver the goods – while adding a shocking new mechanic.

Metroid Ravenous – Nintendo Direct 9.9.2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Metroid Ravenous trailer (above) is giving Metroid Dread 2 energy, leading many to see it a direct continuation of the same design philosophy but created for the improved capabilities of the Switch 2.,

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The big surprise is Samus's new "feeding" mechanic. She can seemingly consume enemies using her awakened Metroid abilities, further developing the Metroid DNA storyline established in Metroid Fusion and expanded at the end of Metroid Dread. It's a strange, dark and more horror-esque mechanic that I don't think anyone could have predicted.

The darker tone is apparent in the trailer's atmosphere too. With the "eat or be eaten" theme, it's intense, and one of the boldest directions the series has taken.

While fans are generally fascinated, not all of the reactions are positive. Some worry that the game may double down on the very demanding combat and precision boss fights seen in late-game sections of Metroid Dread.

There is also curiosity around how exactly the devouring mechanic will work in gameplay and whether it risks making Samus feel less like a traditional Metroid protagonist and more like a power-fantasy action character. There's some apprehension that balancing a "siphon gauge" or needing to constantly feed on enemies could disrupt the classic exploration flow.

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Others are surprised by the more vocal (and furious) Samus. I wonder if the intention here is to give her a stronger, more consistent voice to pave the way for a film if The Legend of Zelda movie does well next year.

Metroid Ravenous will be released for the Switch 2 on 28 January, 2027. You can preorder the game from the Nintendo Store.