The brand new Sony ANC headphone... is the old Sony ANC headphone?!

The announcement that Sony is refreshing the WH-1000XM4 – their 2020 best-selling ANC headphone – has left me perplexed.

The newly named WH-1000XM4C (did you miss the added 'C'?) offers customers more of what they loved in the older model, says Sony, but offering more and doing better. And all for a competitive $300 ($50 cheaper than the original).

However, with a battery life that gives us three hours less than the 2020 model, and this year's Sony 1000X The Collexion, and last year's WH-1000XM6 crowding the market (not to mention my list of the best ANC headphones), the WH-1000XM4C seems like an odd addition.

Until, that is, you get into the weeds...

XM4C: Why you might hate it

When I've tested the WH-1000XM range, I've always been struck by how uncomfortable they get over long listening sessions, especially when compared to competitors such as the Bose QC Ultra and Sennheiser Momentum ranges. As the XM4C is a rework of the XM4, with the same chassis and ear cup cushion depth, I'm not holding out much hope for its comfort. I hope I'm wrong.

Ultimately, that's all guesswork. What's more certain is that Sony has stated the XM4C will offer three hours less battery life than last year's WH-1000XM6 and the 2020 XM4 model. That's 27 instead of 30 hours of ANC-enabled use. I'm sure there are very good reasons for this, but from a purely marketing point of view, it's a massive fail, especially when you've got this year's Sennheiser Momentum 5 boasting a massive 57 hours of use with ANC.

However, further context helps paint more detail into this picture. The WH-1000XM4C is priced at $300, compared to the XM6 at $450 and the Momentum 5's $400.

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When looked at through the prism of price, the XM4C appears to be Sony's best value headphone to date, and that's pretty exciting.

XM4C: Why you might love it

I thought the ANC of the XM4 was excellent, and the XM4C is apparently bringing a slightly improved noise cancellation, so I'm happy there. Yes, the XM6 will still offer the superior noise cancelling, but $150 better? That's a hard sell.

Where the reduced battery life of the XM4C is a fail, I think the proposed approach to tuning and the new EQ of the XM4C could be two solid wins.

First of all, the XM4C comes with 10-band EQ, a massive upgrade from the 5-band of the original XM4. It's the same EQ feature set as the XM6, and I'm mightily impressed by that.

Second, we're promised "updated sound tuning to match latest music trends", which I'm tentatively excited about. It's a bit of a meme in the audiophile space, but Sony's commercial headphones are known for their bloated sub- and mid-bass that tramples all over the lower midrange detail of music, making everything sound stuffy and boomy. To compensate for all that bass, they whack up the treble frequency and hey presto, you've got a classic V-shape sound signature that's about as subtle as a slap in the face.

If the marketing and early first impressions of the XM4C are to be believed, Sony has taken a different approach to the XM4C's tuning, reducing the mid-bass bloat to allow more midrange detail to come through. However, there are reports that they've increased the treble a touch, which seems like a bold choice! Either way, I think something fundamental needed to change with the WH-1000XM line, and I'm excited to hear it's happening, especially in the new value set.

Either way, with a 10-band EQ, hopefully there's enough room to personalise the XM4C's sound, and that might just be enough for me to strongly recommend the new $300 XM4C.