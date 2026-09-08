These wireless earphones offer sound quality to rival wired buds, and they're down by 32%

I've tried countless wireless earbuds over the years, and I'm often struck by how many brands prioritise noise-cancelling algorithms over neutral, high quality audio fidelity. The Status Audio Pro X broke that mold when it was released late last year, and right now, the light-coloured 'Moonbeam' version is down from $249 to $169 over at Amazon.

These true wireless stereo (TWS) buds deliver a well-balanced tuning that offers a thick-sounding lower end, keeps things relatively neutral in the midrange, and adds a touch of spice up top. It offers a far more balanced approach to tuning than 90% of the TWS out there, and at the new price, I think this is one of the better deals in audio right now.

Of course, if you want to explore more over-ear wireless headphones, I've got you covered. But if it's really earphones you're after, I highly recommend the Status Pro X.

Save 32% ($80) Status Pro X: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Getting triple-driver acoustic hardware in a wireless form factor is rare, and getting up to $80 off is an absolute steal. The full $79.85 discount applies to the Moonbeam colour, bringing it to just $169.15, while the sleek Black version sees a $50 price drop to $199.

Status Audio's Pro X deep dive

At the heart of the Status Audio Pro X is a triple-driver configuration, combining a 12mm dynamic driver for deep sub-bass with dual Knowles balanced armatures for highs and mids. the resulting tuning is best described as balanced, with a weighty sub bass being partnered with splashes of high end, but with a rich midrange presence making this an engaging V-shape sound signature.

When put head-to-head with mainstream heavyweights like the Sony WF-1000XM5, the Pro X provides a noticeably more organised sound profile with impressive instrument separation – things are less stuffy and the bass bleeds less into the lower mids.

So it's perfect, right?! Well, no, and while the hybrid active noise cancellation reaches up to 52dB and handles steady low-frequency background drone well, it still trails the market-leading ANC found on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (currently down to $199), especially when dealing with high-wind noise.

The companion smartphone app, while offering a customisable 8-band EQ, also feels slightly less refined than Sony's polished ecosystem. Nevertheless, for music lovers prioritising the best sound possible, I think the Pro X remains a standout choice.