Frame TVs have up to $1,000 off for Labor Day, and the deals end soon

Labor Day frame TV deals are a great chance to get an 'art TV' for less – a lot less in fact. Best Buy has $400 off the 55in Samsung The Frame, reduced from $1,099 to $697.99. The latest version of the original art canvas-style TV still features in our pick of the best Frame TVs following our four-star review, and this massive saving actually makes it cheaper than some dupes.

Frame TVs are two products in one. You get the features you'd expect from a modern smart TV for streaming movies and series, with the benefit of being able to display wall art on the canvas-like display when you're not watching TV. Most let you display your own art or offer a subscription to a library of art that you can bring into your living room and rotate as desired.,

If you have a large space to fill, there are some great savings on larger frame TVs from highly rated rivals, including the Hisense Canvas, which we rated as the best Frame TV overall when taking price into consideration, and the LG Gallery. And if you're interested in displaying digital art but not in the TV part of Frame TVs, there are also a few great Labor Day deals on some of the best digital frames.

Save 50% ($900) LG 65in Lx7b 4K Gallery TV with Frame (2026): was $1,799.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy For a larger frame TV, the best Labor Day deal I've found is on this 65in LG Gallery, which was only released this year. This uses mini LED for the display tech, which can provide darker blacks and less light glow around bright objects. This is something that gives it the edge over the original Samsung Frame when it comes to contrast in dark environments. The art mode was calibrated with museum curators, and it's the most convincing that we've tested when it comes to mimicking the matte look of a canvas. There's a deal on the 55in version too.

Save $1,058 Hisense 75in S7 Canvas 4K TV with ultraslim wall mount (2026): was $2,499.99 now $1,441.99 at Best Buy Hisense might not be the biggest brand name, but it tops our guide to the best Frame TVs for its fantastic value. That's certainly the case when you start looking at large sizes, like this 75in option. There's a large free art library without mandatory subscriptions, its Google TV implementation is very user friendly, and the 144Hz variable refresh rate makes it an interesting option for gaming too.

Labor Day digital art frame deals