These 11 Walmart Bricktember Lego deals are worth grabbing quickly, and 10 of them are under $50

Walmart Bricktember Lego deals have come around again! Yep, the retail giant has decided to make an annual thing of it after last year's epic brick sale, and there are some massive Lego discounts on everything from Disney and Star Wars sets to Lego botanicals and more.

Some of the best deals are on cheaper items, with prices under $50, although I'm also very tempted by the Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set, which could be a great gift for either Christmas or Halloween next month.

Coinciding as it does with the Labour Day sales this weekend, I would say that now is the moment to grab any of these deals if you don't want to wait until Black Friday at the end of November. You can browse the whole sale or see my pick of the best Bricktember deals below.