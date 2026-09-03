These 11 Walmart Bricktember Lego deals are worth grabbing quickly, and 10 of them are under $50

Walmart Bricktember Lego deals have come around again! Yep, the retail giant has decided to make an annual thing of it after last year's epic brick sale, and there are some massive Lego discounts on everything from Disney and Star Wars sets to Lego botanicals and more.
Some of the best deals are on cheaper items, with prices under $50, although I'm also very tempted by the Lego Nightmare Before Christmas set, which could be a great gift for either Christmas or Halloween next month.
Coinciding as it does with the Labour Day sales this weekend, I would say that now is the moment to grab any of these deals if you don't want to wait until Black Friday at the end of November. You can browse the whole sale or see my pick of the best Bricktember deals below.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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