Meet Lamp: An "alive" Pixar-like desk robot that watches your posture, remembers strangers' faces and answers your emails

Autonomous has unveiled Lamp, a robotic Pixar-like desk light built to behave like it's alive. It can see and hear you, and acts like an AI assistant – with key extras.

One clip of it answering "what's it like to be alive?" racked up a huge 274,000 views on X recently, with overwhelmingly positive responses.

The company's pitch is that "every AI invented so far lives behind glass" – stuck in a browser tab, forgotten within a week, while Lamp has "an alive body". It has a camera-equipped head on five position-feedback servos, a microphone array, and stereo speakers – and it's designed to move with deliberate hesitation: a pause before it looks up, a startle when something crosses its field of view, a slow settle afterwards.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Autonomous says most of its development time went into that motion alone, because it's what convinces people they're looking at a creature rather than a device.

Lamp uses its physical skills to track, well, you. It can remind you to hydrate, tell you off for slouching, remind you to take breaks and even offer to play calming music if you look tired. Oh, and it can talk to other robots.

As well as ambient surveillance, Lamp is also meant to be useful in a fairly ordinary way. It can check your inbox, book meetings in Google Calendar, publish to WordPress, and read out new GitHub issues while you keep typing. A "skill store" with more than 70 add-ons lets owners extend what it does by tapping an option or just telling it what they want.

(Image credit: Autonomous)

You can stop Lamp from watching you and mute it if you need to, which helps with the slightly dystopian feel of having a surveillance object on your desk. Whether or not that part bothers you, the design is impressive, especially the motion and the build of the lamp itself.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lamp starts at $499 (bulk pricing drops as low as $464 per unit at 30+), comes in four colours, and ships fully assembled from 24 September 2026, with a one-year warranty and 30-day returns.

As with the Autonomous Intern 2, which just landed on my doorstep, I'll withhold real judgement until I've tried it myself.