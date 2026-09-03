This artist turns iconic characters like Spider-Man and Hulk into sculptural Marvels
Digital sculpting allows Emiliano Calderón to achieve exceptional levels of detail in his collectible statues.
The Argentine artist Emiliano Calderón is a digital collectible sculptor with over 11 years of experience. He combines traditional sculpting with digital artistry to create detailed statues for Sideshow Collectibles, Queen Studios and Superkraft Lab.
Below, he talks us through three examples of his work. Emiliano uses software like Maxon's ZBrush (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling).
Hulk
“I’m motivated by creating dynamic poses and conveying a strong personality when it comes to sculpting. It’s a fun challenge to remain faithful to the original character design.”
Venom
“Organic sculpting is my greatest strength. It allows me to emphasise the anatomy, fine surface detail, and texture.”
Spider-Man
“Digital sculpting allows me to achieve exceptional levels of detail while preparing collectible statues for physical production. Different materials enhance the sense of realism and quality.”
You can see more of Emiliano's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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