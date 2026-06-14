This artist blends military aesthetics and retro tech to imagine fantastical mechs

Based in Indonesia, Aedel is a freelance concept artist who focuses on mech design and visual storytelling. He enjoys turning complex mechanical ideas into readable forms inspired by military aesthetics, history and retro tech. Below, he talks us through four examples of his work.

Aedel's tools of choice are Photoshop, Procreate and Blender. If you need to gear up for your own art, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.

The Caribbean Terror Duo

(Image credit: Aedel Fakhri)

“These two characters are part of my own IP. I wanted to mix together creatures and old machinery from the 16th century.”

Exoskeleton – the Bull

(Image credit: Aedel Fakhri)

“This was a commissioned piece for the UNDERDOGS VR game. I worked with the game title for almost a year creating the mech. This one is my favourite piece so far.”

Boat

(Image credit: Aedel Fakhri)

“A visualisation of a colossal extraterrestrial machine emerging during a post-apocalyptic flood, inspired by a personal photo taken while boating with friends near Mount Krakatoa 15 years ago.”

Mekakuma

(Image credit: Aedel Fakhri)

“Mekakuma is a cyborg infused with an ancient assassin’s memory, operating as a mercenary that sells its lethal skills

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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