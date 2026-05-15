From ents to tech priests, this artist fuses machinery and organic biomatter to create imaginative fantasy characters
Check out Warhammer 40,000 artist Anastasiya Landasseln's fantastical illustrations.
Anastasiya Landasseln is a concept artist, illustrator and creature design teacher from Uzbekistan. She works both digitally in Photoshop and Clip Studio Paint (see our guide to the best digital art software) and with traditional media.
The fusion of living and artificial forms are central to her work, alongside expressive visual storytelling taking real-life studies with a combination of tech and organic inspirations. Below, she talks us through five examples of her work, including two of her many pieces of art for Warhammer 40,000.
For more inspiration, see our other features on digital artists.
Absetzer
“After visiting a real bucket-wheel excavator, I made this traditional sketch inspired by the experience. It shows a mass of living human biomatter fused with a gigantic industrial machine.”
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Cogitator
“Cogitators are data-processing machines in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. I approached this piece as a fusion of machinery, ritual, and oppressive atmosphere rather than clean or familiar futuristic technology.”
Adeptus Mechanicus tech-priest
“This personal piece reflects my fascination with the Adeptus Mechanicus aesthetic, especially the merging of flesh, machinery, and belief. Their cybernetic body modifications make them one of my favourite factions to draw.
Ent concept exploration sketches
“These sketches explore both male and female Ent designs as I searched for their visual identity. I imagined the Entwives as smaller, more earthbound, arthropod-like."
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Cassia Orsellio
“This piece depicts a story moment from Cassia Orsellio’s personal quest, in which she encounters one of her Navigator ancestors. I wanted the image to feel mysterious, ceremonial, and charged with the strange atmosphere surrounding her lineage."
You can see more of Anastasiya's work on her ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS
Download the Creative Bloq app for Android
Inspired? See below for deals on drawing tablets that we've reviewed, or see our guide to the best drawing tablets for help choosing.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.