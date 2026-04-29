This game artist turns “emotion and dance” into haunting creature designs

Liuyazi 'Arya' Hou is a senior concept artist and sculptor working across AAA, console, VR and mobile games. She combines digital and traditional sculpting, using the best 3D modelling software to create characters inspired by fantasy and mysticism.

On her website, she says, "My personal art often reflects a bizarre, mystical, and fantasy theme, inspired by my experience, emotions, and dance", and you can see that in each of the fantastic creatures she makes.

With Tencent, Lightspeed and Quantum Studios on her CV, Liuyazi moved to the US to fulfil her dreams of creating game art, which included joining Ready At Dawn, a great studio that sadly closed in 2024. It's why Liuyazi joined our debate on 'How artists coped with the video game industry layoffs in 2025'.

Now freelancing for studios like Meta, you can see just a slice of Liuyazi's amazing work below.

(Image credit: Liuyazi 'Arya' Hou)

The Glacial Rider of Judgment Day

“This was an attempt to visualise vibration, weight and momentum. I wanted to attempt to explore the idea of catastrophe as a transformation.”

(Image credit: Liuyazi 'Arya' Hou)

Serpent Dragon

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“An ancient giant serpent dragon coils around a rocky ledge, emitting low, resonant chants that echo with a soaring eagle’s cry.”

(Image credit: Liuyazi 'Arya' Hou)

The Plague Rider of Judgment Day

“To create an insightful weapon, I explored the similarities between disease and vibration. Both are unseen forces that disturb inner balance, changing physical and mental states."

This article originally appeared in our sister magazine ImagineFX. See the latest subscription deals for print and digital for more.

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