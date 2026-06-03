There are plenty of games inspired by Japanese folklore, from Ghost of Yōtei to Okami, but few make you stop mid-trailer just to look at a jacket, a mask, a silhouette. That was my immediate reaction to Kemuri: Hunt the Unseen, the debut project from UNSEEN, the Tokyo-based studio led by game director Ikumi Nakamura. Revealed during PlayStation’s latest State of Play showcase, it’s set in a supernatural city caught between life and death, but the character design is what stays with you.

Artist and director Nakamura is best known for her work on Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo, and describes Kemuri as a “yokai-possession action game” set in Kemuri City, a vertical sprawl where the boundary between the living and the dead has blurred. It’s known as “the City Closest to the Afterlife”, where people arrive hoping to find something they’ve lost. The premise carries weight, but the visual language takes it somewhere else entirely.

(Image credit: UNSEEN)

(Image credit: UNSEEN)

Made in Unreal Engine, Kemuri is a little unusual, modern, and vibrant, so its yokai mythology is reframed as contemporary myth, influenced by neon-lit streets, stacked architecture, and rooftop routes threading through the city. The hunters don’t feel like traditional exorcists here either, as they’re designed with streetwear silhouettes built for movement and presence.

“Across its layered rooftops, alleyways, and underground ruins, the line between reality and the afterlife constantly shifts and trembles. In this city, paranormal phenomena are simply part of everyday life,” writes Nakamura on the PlayStation Blog. “There’s even a saying: “Where there is Kemuri, there are yokai.”

Not all Yokai are your enemies either, as you can form connections with them, using their abilities to unlock new powers and outfits as you move through the city. It’s what’s being called “paranormal apparel”, where folklore turns into something you wear rather than something you fight.

(Image credit: UNSEEN)

(Image credit: UNSEEN)

That idea runs through everything in the game. Powers read as clothing, new abilities reshape a character’s silhouette and monster design, and character design sits in the same space rather than being kept apart. It feels consistent with Nakamura’s work, as across horror, action, and fantasy projects, her characters tend to land quickly, with shape, attitude, and costume doing most of the work before anything is explained. Here, that instinct scales into a full world, into the city itself.

UNSEEN is built around that kind of mix; the new studio and its first game feel reflective of one another. Nakamura describes it as a collective of creators from different backgrounds, working out of Tokyo and bringing diverse perspectives to the project. That shows in the result: mythology filtered through fashion, anime energy and contemporary urban design, rather than a single cultural read.

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You can play solo or with up to three players in online co-op, moving across rooftops, alleys and hidden routes while dealing with paranormal threats. But the combat often feels secondary to the underlying visual system.

Kemuri is set to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2027.