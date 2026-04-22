How a great surrealist painter inspired this stunning Lovecraftian horror game

Lovecraftian horror is big in 2026, resonating with players who seek more than simple jump scares. Steam's recent Lovecraftian Days 2026 shows how the genre has flourished, and you might want to check out our Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss review.

In this context, the Greek indie developer Dragonis Games' Necrophosis: Full Consciousness still manages to stand out from the crowd with something that looks distinct. Billed as the complete edition of the first-person horror experience, the package is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next month. A recent devlog featuring founder Ares Dragonis offers a deeper dive into the creative vision behind the game.

Necrophosis: Full Consciousness | Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Built over three years and comprising more than 400 handcrafted assets, Necrophosis is Dragonis Games' most ambitious project yet. Like its predecessor The Shore, it takes inspiration from Lovecraftian mythology, but it combines this with an art style influenced by the surrealist paintings of the Polish artist Zdzislaw Beksinski to create something darker and more complex.

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We've previously noted the influence of Zdzisław's surrealism on MercuryStream's Blades of Fire with its jagged altars and haunted spires. In Necrophosis, the artist inspires the themes and atmosphere as well as the world design, which draws on Zdzisław's signature aesthetic of surreal landscapes and ruined civilizations full of grotesque skeletal figures.

While many Lovecraftian games lean into biomechanical horror, Necrophosis focuses on oppressive, spiritual desolation. Ares says he was inspired by how Zdzisław found beauty in decay in his dreamlike landscapes. This provided the visual soul of Necrophosis: Full Consciousness. Zdzisław's fascination with entropy and the fragility of existence is also mirrored in Necrophosis's slow exploration and atmosphere, conveying a sense of doom and existential dread.

Players are Consciousness, a being trapped in a decaying vessel, lost in a world consumed by eternal rot. They must explore decaying environments, gather fragments of narrative poetry that piece together the world's lore and solve puzzles that grow increasingly unsettling.

In a bold design choice that sets Necrophosis apart from most other horror games, there are no weapons.

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“Most horror games give you a weapon, a gun, an axe, something to fight back with. Necrophosis doesn’t. That’s intentional. This isn’t about killing or surviving. It’s about facing entities you cannot fully understand, exploring worlds your mind could never imagine.” Ares says.