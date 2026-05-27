This coffee shop's branding showcases handcrafted brilliance

Kalyani Nagar, Pune in India has many cafés. But one new space stands out from the crowd. Handmade was built to encourage repeat visits, consistent relationships and a slower rhythm of hospitality. This is in contrast to its surrounding cafés, which don't seem to be designed for spending lots of time in, especially not with children.

Rare Ideas designed an identity that would match the café's ethos of a caring, calm space to spend time. Its positioning was defined as 'Handmade is a community living room, built on the belief that care is something you can see, touch and feel.' Every rebrand needs a strong positioning, as you'll see from the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2025.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas)

Rare Ideas aimed to make the idea of 'made from scratch' visible in its design language. This translated to a focus on craft, on texture over flatness and on subtle irregularities.

Latest Videos From

They also focused on connection in terms of an approachable structure and calmness in terms of a controlled use of space and a restrained palette.

The mark draws from block-printing and clay-based craft traditions and works as a stamp. It has a thick silhouette, soft edges for warmth and slight irregularities that reflect the notion of 'handmade'.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas)

Organic shapes stacked up also form the system. They also feature subtle imperfections and are modular and repeatable, extending across touchpoints including menus and signage.

In terms of the colour palette, a deep brown reflects the idea of soil and grounding, white introduces clarity and muted pink and soft yellow act as accents.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas) (Image credit: Rare Ideas)

The experience of being in the café is also in line with the design language and narrative. Coasters are designed to be drawn on, enabling parents a moment of respite while their children are occupied with something creative.

Overall, this is a refreshing yet elegant scheme.