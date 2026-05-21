Canva uses handcrafted animation to challenge polished design culture

Design is too often seen as something lofty and intimidating, Canva thinks. The software company wants to change that – with the help of some stop-motion pigeons.

As the latest proof that handcrafted animation has more charm than ever in this AI age, a new 30-second ad sees a pigeon called Picci1 turn creative director to rebrand a struggling Italian trattoria.

Titled Wild Design, the ad shows Picci1 using Canva's design platform to quickly create a new visual identity, marketing materials and communications for the local eatery while his pals fight over the last crumbs.

Canva might be about fast design, but it's doing slow animation. Every element in the ad, from Picci1 himself to the tablecloths and food, was crafted by hand. Textiles were used for the characters to give them a tactile feel.

The stop-motion animation style was chosen for its imperfection compared to digital styles, with the intention of showing design to be accessible.

Picc1's rebranding is a success and the previously empty restaurant becomes a thriving hotspot. That means more crumbs for the pigeons, which is intended to show that design can make a difference for everyone.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Canva / DUDE Milan) (Image credit: Canva / DUDE Milan) (Image credit: Canva / DUDE Milan) (Image credit: Canva / DUDE Milan)

There will be other pieces in the campaign, including a documentary-style radio piece examining the pigeon’s unexpected creative abilities and outdoor executions across Italian cities.

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Despite Canva being a global brand, the traditional piazza setting gives this Italian campaign a clear local focus. The ad was led by independent creative agency DUDE, produced by UK studio A+C and directed by former Aardman Studios animator Dan Richards.

“We looked for the most unexpected point of view possible and we found it among the cobblestones of an Italian piazza,” says Lorenzo Picchiotti, DUDE COO and partner. “And precisely because the project is about design, craft couldn't be anything but central. Hence the choice of stop motion, which in 2026 is a genuine statement. We wanted every frame to be a declaration of love for design.”

“We wanted to genuinely surprise people," says Oli Bussell, Creative Lead at Canva. “Stop motion was a unique way to show up in the Italian market – and at this level, it's a serious undertaking. It embodies care, craft, and design: values that resonate deeply with Italian audiences and ones that Canva is proud to champion.”

But could the ad also be seen as a bit of a contradiction? Like its rival Adobe, Canva has been putting a lot of emphasis on adding new AI tools in its design platform. We've seen some AI-linked brands get called out for championing the handcrafted art in their branding, most recently in the animation for the new GitHub Copilot mascot.

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