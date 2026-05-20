Fans love the look of anime Scooby-Doo, but there's one controversial change

The trend for Japanese anime-style reimaginings of classic western cartoons continues. Hot on the heels of Warner Bros's Looney Tunes Gokko, the studio's Scooby- Doo is next in line. Ruh-roh!

Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will be the first anime series in Scooby-Doo's long history of offshoots and interpretations. It will be shown on the free ad-supported streaming platform Tubi in the United States and on Cartoon Network internationally.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Warner Bros Animation has released just a single piece of key art for the upcoming series, but fans already have high hopes for the series after the heavily criticised adult-focused animation Velma.

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The studio says Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will follow Shaggy and Scooby (voiced by Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard) as they visit Japan on the “ultimate foodie adventure” ('Yokoso' is a Japanese word meaning 'welcome'). There, the pair somehow "unleash hundreds of mythical monsters that are causing trouble across the country".

They'll need the help of Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo (this franchise has a lot of uncles), and new friends such as a "magical girl" called Yume (perhaps the character in the key art who looks a little like Petrona from One Piece) and gadget whiz Takumi.

Japan’s OLM Studios is providing production services for the series and the director is Itsuro Kawasaki. Sam Register, president of Warner Bros Animation, has promised "a new batch of mysteries, signature hijinks, and – of course – plenty of Scooby Snacks, all brought to life through the dynamic artistry of anime.”

Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson promises a "fun, chaotic mystery" and "fan-first storytelling".

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(Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

Fans are praising the sharp character designs, seeing them as a refreshing modernisation without straying too far from the classic Hanna-Barbera aesthetic. Many are also intrigued by the potential of the Japanese setting and how the series could tap into the country's folk traditions.

The one thing that seems to be causing controversy is the Mystery Machine, now, it seems, depicted as more of a pickup truck (a four-door keitora maybe?) While it could make sense to adapt to the different cultural setting, some purists aren't digging this tweak to the franchise’s iconic imagery.

The Mystery Machine has had SO many different looks over the years! 🚐👻 From the classic 1969 design to some wild modern versions, every era brought its own unique style to the gang’s iconic ride.Which version of the Mystery Machine is YOUR favorite and why? 🤔💚🧡Are you… pic.twitter.com/z5nk3sdlsiMay 19, 2026

Fans note that there's no mention of Fred, Daphne, and Velma, only Scooby and Shaggy. It wouldn't be the first time Scooby and Shaggy went on adventures alone, but some are disappointed not to see the rest of the gang and wonder if the series will be a clone of The Thirteen Ghosts of Scooby Doo.

Yokoso Scooby-Doo's release date has yet to be announced.