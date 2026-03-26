In a world of sequels, several recent releases have shown hope for new original animation in Hollywood. KPop Demon Hunters has taken over the world, and Hoppers has been a return to form for Pixar. Now DreamWorks Animation is back to show that its stylised animation can offer deeper storytelling as well as its usual irreverent humour.

DreamWorks' Forgotten Island trailer reveals what looks set to be a visually stunning movie with a vibrant art style steeped in Filipino mythology. And for once, the reception seems to be almost entirely positive (unlike with Disney's recent live-action Moana trailer!).

FORGOTTEN ISLAND | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in the 1990s, Forgotten Island blends fantasy adventure with themes of identity and friendship. The movie follows two best friends, Jo and Raissa, who are transported to a magical island called Nakali, where they begin to lose their memories of each other.

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It sounds like a mystical Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with added pop culture references. The movie's directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the duo behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and it looks like there will be plenty of the humour that DreamWorks is known for. But Forgotten Island also looks to offer more emotional depth in its exploration of friendship and mythological fantasy.

The film has all the ingredients to be a hit in 2026. The 90s setting offers a nostalgia trip for older audiences. The lead characters should also have appeal – KPop Demon Hunters and Hoppers have shown that films aimed at teens can appeal to younger kids more than those with younger protagonists like Pixar's Elio.

In the comments on the trailer on YouTube, many Filipino viewers are praising the film's sensitive and authentic depiction of Filipino culture. This ranges from the references to the maximalism of anik-anik – the collecting of trinkets and charms – to the mythology in which the film's story is rooted, including creatures like the sarimanok and the manananggal. It looks like Hollywood animation might finally have got it right after years of playing fast and loose with cultural references.

The movie also features Filipino actors and US stars with Filipino ancestry, including Liza Soberano, Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, Manny Jacinto and the singer songwriter H.E.R, making it something of a landmark in representation.

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”It's unreal to have a movie centered around my country's mythology by DreamWorks themselves,” one person writes. “The Jeepney, the sarimanok, the sun shaped like the one in our flag. I have tears in my eyes!" another person says.

Forgotten Island will be released at cinemas on 25 September, 2026.

What do you think? Will it be a hit for DreamWorks?

If you're inspired, see our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation.