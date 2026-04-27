As a medium, animation is notorious for being both expensive and time consuming. However, as recent hits such as KPop Demon Hunters and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have shown, audiences are still hungry for the stories that only animation can tell. That's inspiring more people to pick up the best animation software.

“Animation taps into that child-like wonder we all have deep inside,” says art director Chris Zibach. “It’s a magic trick that takes an incredible amount of magicians to pull off. The voices and stories being told are evolving, which allows for the visual to rise and meet the challenge.”

Fellow art director Josh Wessling agrees: “Animation is magic, and animated features are the ultimate expression of top artists crafting these universal and moving stories. They capture audiences from all ages and show them something they can only dream of. It’s proof of the magic that happens when you put the most talented minds together to bring their imagination to life.”

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How do you get into animation?

“There’s something forever magical about being convinced a drawing or sculpted model has emotions and a life of its own,” says Josh (Image credit: Josh Wessling)

Given that animated films are some of the earliest and biggest inspirations for many artists, it’s certainly no surprise that plenty of creatives are eager to enter the industry. Acquiring the necessary skills and adapting to technological changes can make it difficult to know where to start, though.

For writer and director Louie del Carmen, artists need to cultivate tenacity and drive if they want to get their foot in the door. “Concurrently, you also have to get really good at craft and skill,” he says. “Your work should always speak for itself. The opportunities will come as long as you keep working on getting better.

Louie remembers when the industry switched from 2D hand-drawn to 3D computer animation (Image credit: Louie del Carmen)

“You have to fall in love with it and be willing to fail and start over. It’s how you really grow and progress. The industry is ever changing and it’s artists who establish a good work ethic, are dependable and deliver consistent, outstanding work that have the edge.” Chris agrees:

“I would suggest being hyper-critical of your work, and to strive to illustrate an honest point of view. Be your own number one fan first and foremost, and keep up with personal work. That kind of enthusiasm will carry through and recruiters will feel it.” As with many creative endeavours, animation is raised by a village.

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Daniel got into animation after seeing Toy Story 3 and has since gone on to work on KPop Demon Hunters (Image credit: Daniel Ceballos)

“Try to surround yourself with honest people who support you, inspire you and push you to be the best that you can be,” says Daniel Ceballos, a senior animator at Sony Imageworks now famous for his own animation references for KPop Demon Hunters. “Community and support are such big factors when it comes to chasing your dream job.”

Josh admits the industry is tough. “There’s far less work than there was five to six years ago” (Image credit: Josh Wessling)

Josh Wessling was drawn to animation because he wanted to combine his love for painting and filmmaking. "Animation seemed like the obvious path," he says. "I studied animation/illustration at San Jose State University. After graduating, I moved to LA to find work. I began reaching out to my fellow alumni for advice. I continued to contact recruiters and went to networking conventions. Eventually, through those connections, I landed my first job in 2019."

Today, he's a background painter for a television series, so he spends his days "listening to music and cranking out backgrounds" – anywhere from 10 to 15 a week. "My workflow needs to be pretty streamlined. I try to automate as much tedium as possible, which helps me to get to my favourite parts, like colour and light, faster. But my workflow evolves depending on the needs of each production."