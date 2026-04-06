How a solo filmmaker learned 3D animation from scratch to put a movie on Apple TV

Anyone daunted by the challenge of learning how to use complex 3D animation software can take Serhan Yorganci as an inspiration. After the Turkish filmmaker had a script for a live-action movie turned down several times, he refused to give up. He pivoted, deciding to make the movie as an animation instead, and to do it by himself.

There was just one hurdle. Serhan had no experience in animation. He had to learn from scratch. The process took several years, but he's now launched Square Heads on Apple TV.

Square Heads is a feature-length animated comedy that Serhan made almost alone (apart from his voice actors) under his own studio, Digitoons. It follows three children who see money as something abstract and easy, until they're required to earn it. The film combines absurd humor with familiar observations about modern life.

Rather than attempting 3D realism, the animation style is deliberately minimal. That's partly out of necessity, but it also gives the movie a unique look of its own that's earned it selections at events like Cartoons on the Bay Panorama and the Ischia Global Film and Music Festival. I asked Serhan what the learning process was like, and what he would recommend to other new animators hoping to complete such a project on their own.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Digitoons) (Image credit: Digitoons) (Image credit: Digitoons) (Image credit: Digitoons)

I grew up seeing money as something real, something you earned and held with your own hands. Now many kids meet it first as numbers on a screen. Watching value turn invisible made me wonder what that means for effort, ambition and how we see our place in the world. That thought started Square Heads. A story about invisible money, real work and what fades away in a fully digital life.

I knew it had to become a film. I wrote the script, but its unusual style made producers step back, and I realized that if I cared about the story, I couldn’t wait for someone else to approve it. So I learned animation and built the movie slowly, frame by frame, in a small studio. It took time, but every step reminded me why I started.

What began as a question about value became a fight to protect it. Square Heads ended up becoming more than a film. It became proof that imagination can move on its own in a world focused on speed and size. And sometimes one idea is enough, as long as you stay curious and stubborn enough to carry it yourself.

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(Image credit: Digitoons)

What was the initial spark of inspiration for the story of Square Heads? The idea actually came from a very simple moment with my nephew. He was trying to buy things on his phone and in games, and all of them were digital. That’s when I realized something: for him, money isn’t really a physical thing. It feels more like a number on a screen. That made me stop and think for a bit. If money feels that abstract, then the effort behind earning it isn’t very visible either. You don’t really see what it takes. From there, I started asking myself what would happen if these kids suddenly had to work for it. If they actually had to earn something, how would that change the way they see it? That question is basically where the story came from.