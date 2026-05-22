E-ink tablets are having a moment. Here are 3 top options we've tried out

E-ink tablets are having a moment, and I totally get it – which has taken me somewhat by surprise. I've long used a Kindle, but couldn't quite see why I'd need note-taking thrown in. Until I got one.

It's actually super handy to be able to take notes digitally, not least for the handwriting-to-text capability that many models offer. You can import PDFs and other files, as well as other useful functionality you don't get from a notebook. If you rely on text and handwritten notes (so writers, students, academics, PDF‑marking designers) you'll get value from one of these.

These devices vary in price and capability, with some (like the new Boox GO tablet I've been trying out) offering anti-glare screens, and others with lights. Others, such as the Remarkable Paper Pure we just tried and loved, are simpler. They mostly come with styluses in the box, and since they run on Android you can actually download a surprising number of apps to them, as long as you're happy to run them on paper-like screens.

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We've reviewed and tried out quite a number of these tablets (see slighter older ones in our best e-ink tablets guide from last year) – and I've put three of our newer top recommendations below.

These all do different things – so you'll be able to find something that matches your needs.

Not for you? Try our pick of the best drawing tablets. Or the deals below: